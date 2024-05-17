Did you know Shah Rukh Khan and Shreyas Talpade improvised so much in Om Shanti Om that Farah Khan was annoyed?

Farah Khan’s 2007 film Om Shanti Om was a smashing hit and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shreyas Talpade, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. Out of everything else, the sequences where Shreyas and SRK had wholesome conversations were certainly a highlight. Recently, the former revealed that the dup improvised so much in those scenes that Farah Khan was super annoyed.

How was Shreyas Talpade cast in Om Shanti Om?

The Kaun Pravin Tambe? actor revealed that Farah saw him in Dor and that’s when she decided that Shreyas would play Pappu Master in Om Shanti Om. Talpade shared with Lehren, “From day one, I was very nervous, you know, working with Shah Rukh Khan and how is he going to feel because I come from a school where we improvise a lot. So, I was thinking of quite a few things to improvise, but I said I don’t know how Shah is going to react to the whole thing.”

After a couple of hours, Shreyas Talpade gathered courage and thought however SRK reacted, he would tell him what he had in his mind, or else he'd be miserable throughout the shoot. The Mirch actor detailed, "I spoke with him and he was so happy with the whole thing. And then, of course, he is so witty himself, he came up with ten things."

When Shah Rukh Khan and Shreyas Talpade left Farah Khan annoyed

In the same conversation, Shreyas revealed that their improvisations had gone to such an extent that Farah called them out. He shared, “So, through the day, we kept improvising and, you know, playing around, and that chemistry started building to the point where I remember in the evening there’s one scene that we were shooting and Farah finally came, and said, ‘Enough, enough of improvisations, just say whatever is written in the damn script.'”

Om Shanti Om which marked Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood debut was made on a budget of around Rs 40 crores and went on to gross over Rs 150 crores. The movie was the highest Hindi grosser of 2007 and won a national award.

