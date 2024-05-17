My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3: UA Traitor To Be Revealed; Release Date, Where To Watch And More

My Hero Academia Season 7 is finally upon us with more of Deku’s fight for peace alongside the Pro Heroes of Japan. With My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3 just around the corner, fans can finally see the aftermath of Star and Stripe’s battle against Shigaraki Tomura and the damage she has dealt to the villain.

Don’t miss the upcoming episode and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Season 7: Where Will This Season End Off? Potential Conclusion Chapter & Arc

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3: release date and where to watch

According to the official site, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. Japanese viewers can catch the episode on local networks like Nippon TV and other affiliated channels.

For international audiences, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3 will be available for streaming on platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix. Fans worldwide can tune in to these platforms to watch the latest developments in the ongoing saga of heroes and villains.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2: Does Star and Stripe Die? Find Out

Expected plot in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3 will be titled Villain, and fans can anticipate Class 1-A gearing up for the impending battle against Shigaraki by continuing their quirk training. According to the previews, the episode will see the heroes collaborating to identify weaknesses and strategize on countering them.

The aftermath of Shigaraki Tomura's encounter with Star and Stripe will be animated as well, where Shigaraki will face unexpected consequences from the Pro Hero’s Quirk, New Order, as she had set a new rule. This will result in Shigaraki suffering from pain as well as serve as a setback in his plans.

Furthermore, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3 is expected to finally reveal UA traitor. The previews depict Hagakure in the forest, where she will potentially witness the traitor giving out information. We may also see Deku witness the same, so fans should be ready for some heartbreak in the upcoming episode.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Season 7: What Is New Order? Powers, Strengths & Quirk Limitations Explained

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2 brief recap

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2 is titled Specter. The episode kicks off with the arrival of Tiamat missiles from the United States providing support to Star and Stripe in her battle against Shigaraki. Using her powerful Quirk, New Order, Star and Stripe directs the missiles towards Shigaraki in an attempt to deal a decisive blow. However, Shigaraki uses a Nomu to mitigate the damage, allowing him to launch a counterattack.

Shigaraki manages to get close to Star and Stripe, and seizes the opportunity to steal her Quirk while unleashing his Decay ability on her body. Her efforts to mitigate the damage using New Order prove futile as her body begins to crumble under the devastating effects of Shigaraki's attack. Determined to make a final stand, Star and Stripe commands her Quirk to oppose all of Shigaraki's abilities, causing his body to rupture from within as his many Quirks are destroyed.

Realizing the imminent threat to his own existence, Shigaraki attempts to flee and seek someone to pass his Quirks onto before they are completely eradicated. However, his hopes are dashed as New Order obliterates most of his Quirks, leaving him in a desperate situation. At UA, the remaining members of Star and Stripe's team provide All Might with valuable data gathered from the battle. As My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2 draws to a close, All Might addresses Class 1-A, discussing the looming threat of Shigaraki and the impending battle that lies ahead.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: 5 Things You Should Know Before Watching My Hero Academia Season 7