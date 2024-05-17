Actress Kim Ji Won arrived back in South Korea earlier this week, after her visit to Singapore, where she participated in a Bvlgari perfume launch event. The actress, whose striking appearance at the event garnered widespread attention online, received an equally enthusiastic welcome upon her arrival at the airport which led to a chaotic situation.

Kim Ji Won’s agency releases statement for her safety concern

Kim Ji Won found herself astonished by the overwhelming turnout of fans who had assembled to welcome her. Predictably, the airport descended into chaos as both fans and reporters surrounded her, creating a frenzied atmosphere.

Amidst the commotion, bodyguards worked tirelessly to control the crowd, while Kim was pushed around as fans attempted to approach her and present gifts. Despite the chaotic situation, Kim Ji Won remained composed, graciously smiling and thanking her fans. As a result of this incident, her agency, HighZium Entertainment, issued an official statement concerning her safety.

Read the statement below:

“Hello, this is HighZiumStudio.

We kindly ask for your cooperation regarding our artists' domestic and international arrival and departure at airports.

Recently, we have noticed large crowds gathering during actor Kim Jiwon’s airport arrivals and departures, which has raised significant safety concerns. We fully understand the seriousness of these concerns, and we are therefore making the following requests to ensure everyone’s safety.

First, to maintain a safe distance, please refrain from taking excessive photos and delivering letters and gifts in person. Instead, please send the letters and gifts to the agency, and we will make sure they are delivered to our actors.

Also, for security reasons, please refrain from taking any photos or videos in the immigration and duty-free zones other than the public area

We sincerely thank you for your support and the love you show for our artists.

Your understanding and cooperation for everyone’s safety is greatly appreciated.

We will also strive to prioritize the safety of all pedestrians, including our artists and fans.

Thank you.”

More about Kim Ji Won

Kim Ji Won is a South Korean actress who began her career in the entertainment industry in 2010 through commercial appearances, earning the monikers Oran C Girl and Lollipop Girl.

She made her acting debut in the film Romantic Heaven. In February 2020, Kim joined the agency S.A.L.T Entertainment but parted ways with them on June 10, 2022. Later, on September 29, 2022, it was confirmed that she had signed a contract with HigiZium Studio (formerly known as HiSTORY D&C).

