Lovely Runner to hold watch party for fans with Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon and more; Report

Lovely Runner is gearing up for a special watch party event, with Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, and Lee Seung Hyub slated to join fans for the screening of the final episode.

A watch party for the final episode of Lovely Runner is in the works reportedly. Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Seung Hyub, Song Geon Hee, and other cast members have been confirmed to attend the event.

A representative from tvN's Monday-Tuesday drama Lovely Runner informed media outlet Joy News 24 on the 17th that they are currently making final adjustments for the group viewing event scheduled to coincide with the final episode airing on the 28th. Details such as the venue, timing, and other arrangements are currently being finalized.

Based on a popular web novel and written by True Beauty writer Lee Si Eun, Lovely Runner is a time-slip rom-com K-drama that poses the interesting question: "What would you do if you had the chance to go back in time and save your ultimate bias?"

Kim Hye Yoon takes on the lead role as Im Sol, a loyal and dedicated fan shattered by the loss of her favorite star, Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. Im Sol embarks on a journey through time to rescue him and stop his tragic fate from unfolding.

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner has captivated both fans and viewers with its compelling storyline, engaging time-slip arc, and the irresistible chemistry between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. Beyond its impressive ratings, the series continues to dominate discussions across various media platforms with fans raving about it.

According to the Good Data Corporation, a K-content online competitiveness analysis organization, Lovely Runner surged to the top of the charts in the first week of May. It commanded an impressive 24.19 percent in TV-OTT general popularity and an astounding 60.52 percent in TV-OTT drama popularity.

Moreover, the cast members of this romantic comedy series are making significant waves on the topicality list, with Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon securing the top two spots in the most-buzzworthy actors list.

