Samridhii Shukla has won the audience's hearts with her role as Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans adore her bubbly, girl-next-door charm, her strong ambition, and her captivating love-hate relationship with Armaan Poddar.

In addition to her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Samridhii is a talented voice-over artist who has dubbed for several projects. She possesses other impressive skills that fans may not be aware of.

Let’s look into FIVE such details, giving us a different perspective about the successful TV show actress Samridhii Shukla.

1. Samridhii Shukla was born on November 14, 1995 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh



2. Samridhii has showcased her voice-over talent in the Hindi version of Bridgerton Season 3. She lent her voice to the character of Eloise Bridgerton, the fifth Bridgerton child, originally played by Claudia Jessie.



3. When a fan asked Samridhii about her favorite book, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress took to Instagram and shared that her favorite book is The Midnight Library by Matt Haig. She wrote, ‘Read this and loved it.’

4. In a recent Q&A session with fans, Samridhii was asked what career she would have pursued if not acting. One fan mentioned that she would have made a great doctor. Samridhii responded that her parents had indeed hoped for her to become a doctor, but she eventually found it difficult to keep up with science. She also mentioned that her grandfather was a surgeon. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

5. Her journey in voice-over work started at the age of eleven. Over time, she contributed her voice to beloved cartoon series such as Doraemon, Little Singham, and Chhota Bheem Aur Krishna, The Powerpuff Girls among several others.

About Samridhii Shukla’s role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata

Speaking about her character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Samridhii Shukla portrays the role of Abhira Sharma. Following the leap in Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she was introduced as the daughter of Akshara and Abhinav. The current storyline of the show focuses on the increasing distance between Abhira and Armaan.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, May 17: Heartbroken Abhira fails to write her exam paper