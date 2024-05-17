Kareena Kapoor's May photo dump is all about good times with Saif, Taimur and Jeh; fitness and lip-smacking food

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor consistently dazzles with her acting and fashion sense. Her latest role in Crew has won praise from netizens for her performance. The actress is also quite active on social media and gives glimpses of her daily life, making fans go gaga over it.

Kareena has now dropped several photos featuring her nutritious and mouthwatering food, as well as yoga sessions. Pictures of Taimur and Jeh were also included. Not forgetting she also posted a lovely picture with her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor's May photo dump is unmissable

Today on Instagram (May 17), Kareena Kapoor shared multiple photos from her May photo dump. The first image captures Kareena beautifully posing with her husband, Saif. The second picture depicts a family vacation moment, with Kareena, Saif, and Taimur posing for the camera while Jeh is engrossed in his own activity.

She also posted pictures of Taimur playing football at home and Jeh taking their pet dog for a walk. In another image, Kareena is seen indulging in a lip-smacking dessert, while in the next, she is captured doing yoga and enjoying avocado toast. She concluded her photo dump with a beautiful selfie.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, “May-be it’s time for a photo dump!.” Immediately after she posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with compliments.

Kareena Kapoor on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of her recent film Crew. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the movie also featured Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma made special appearances in the film.

Next, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders in her kitty.

