Wedding Impossible: Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min give off secret agent vibes in rom-com’s new poster

Moon Sang Min and Jeon Jong Seo starrer romantic comedy Wedding Impossible has released a new poster, featuring the leads while giving an insight into their respective characters. The show is slated to premiere on February 26 at 8:50 PM KST.

Wedding Impossible follows the story of a struggling actress Na Ah Jung, who is given the task of playing a fake wife to her longtime friend. But problems arise as the guy’s younger brother Lee Ji Han becomes the roadblock in their mission.

Moon Sang Min, Jeon Jong Seo’s Wedding Impossible reveals new poster

In the newly released posters of tvN drama Wedding Impossible, actress Jeon Jong Seo as Na Ah Jung is ready to take on the challenge of entering into a fake marriage with her friend. She is dressed as an unconventional bride as she pairs her wedding dress, tiara, flowers, and veil with leather boots and a gun holster around her leg.

Moon Sang Min, on the other hand, is depicted in a well-tailored black suit and a pistol in hand. His look resembles that of a secret agent. He plays the character of Lee Ji Han, who is carrying out a discreet mission of preventing his older brother Lee Do Han from getting hitched to Na Ah Jung, that’s why he appears to be on his toes in the poster.

The poster evokes excitement among fans as they will get to see a fun-filled face-off between the duo as one attempts to call off the wedding and the other one has the exact opposite purpose.

Wedding Impossible’s supporting cast includes Kim Do Wan and Bae Yoon Kyung

Apart from Moon Sang Min and Jeon Jong Seo, the show also features Kim Do Wan and Bae Yoon Kyung as the supporting cast. Kim Do Wan portrays the role of Lee Ji Han’s older brother Lee Do Han, who is a longtime friend of Na Ah Jung. To escape family pressure, he asks his friend to pretend to be his wife.

Meanwhile, Bae Yoon Kyung stars as Yoon Chae Won, the CEO of Taeyang Corporation, who is considered a potential partner for Lee Do Han by his younger brother.

