Welcome to Samdalri and My Demon enjoy jump in viewership ratings earning personal bests

My Demon, Welcome to Samdalri, The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, Maestra: Strings of Truth are currently airing dramas. Here is a look at this week's viewership ratings.
My Demon, Welcome to Samdalri, The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, and Korea-Khitan War are some of the ongoing South Korean dramas that air over the weekend. The dramas saw a spike in their viewership ratings. Here is a look at this week's average viewership ratings.
According to Nielson Korea, JTBC's Welcome to Samdalri garnered a viewership rating of 6.7 percent which is a jump from last week which was 5.3 percent. This marks the highest average viewership rating that the drama received. The Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun starrer is the story of a successful photographer, Jo Sam Dal, who has fallen from grace due to an incident. She returned to her hometown, a place she had always wanted to avoid. Here she reunites with her childhood friend, Jo Young Pil, who is a weather forecaster.
My Demon maintained its high ratings with 4.7 percent. Last week too it received an average viewership of 4.7 percent which was its highest ever. My Demon stars Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung and tells the story of a cool-headed successor of a big company, Do Do Hee, and a cheeky demon Jung Koo Won who lives on by making deals with humans. The two get involved in a contract marriage as it will benefit their personal agendas.
The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, Korea-Khitan War and Maestra: Strings of Truth also see bump in ratings
The Story of Park's Marriage Contract maintained its high ratings with 8 percent which is a slight decrease from last week. The series is based on a webcomic and Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk take the lead roles. In the previous week, the drama had garnered 9.6 percent viewership ratings. The historical drama Korea-Khitan War saw an increase in viewership with 9.7 average nationwide viewership ratings. Live Your Own Life continued to receive the highest viewership ratings with a whopping 16.7 percent.
