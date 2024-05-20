EXCLUSIVE: Will there be a crossover between Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 3, Shahid Kapoor's Farzi 2? Former reacts

A crossover Manoj Bajpayee and Shahid Kapoor fans are dying to see. Yes, you heard it right. Creators Raj and DK, with their shows The Family Man and Farzi, have created a magical universe of action, drama, and thrill. Ever since the scene from Shahid Kapoor's Farzi, where Michael calls for Srikanth's help, fans have been yearning for a crossover.

Now, adding to the buzz, Manoj Bajpayee has finally decided to break his silence on the possibility of a Farzi and The Family Man crossover. Check it out yourself.

Manoj Bajpayee gives an update on The Family Man 3 and Farzi 2 crossover

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikanth Tiwari, was asked about the possibility of a crossover between The Family Man Season 3 and Shahid Kapoor's Farzi Season 2. The actor humorously responded, "The American contract is so strict, if I say something, then I will have to pay back some amount which I am not getting as well. That's why I can't say anything."

However, Bajpayee assured fans by concluding, "But, Bohot Majja Aaaney Wala Hai" (It's Going to be fun).

Check out the full interview here:

Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man 3 shoot

Manoj Bajpayee was asked about his feelings about playing Shrikant Tiwari once again in The Family Man 3. As this question popped up, the audience who had come to attend the Pinkvilla masterclass started cheering and clapping. This proves the excitement around the series.

Answering the question, Manoj replied, “Mujhe bahut mazaa aa raha hai. Abhi shooting chal rahi hai. Ek schedule khatam kiya hai humne. Raat ko dedh baje jaa ke soya hu main aur phir aapke iske liye aana tha. Main family man ki hi shooting kar raha tha.” (I am enjoying a lot. The shooting is going on. We have wrapped up a schedule. I slept at 1:30 AM and then I had to come for the masterclass)

About The Family Man 3

Manoj Bajpayee will once again portray the iconic character of Srikant Tiwari who is a middle-class guy and a world-class spy. Srikant will expertly confront the looming threat to national security, while balancing the demands of family life and desperately working to mend his relationship with his wife, in the forthcoming season. As Srikant races against time, the stakes escalate as he needs to outmaneuver a formidable adversary and protect his country and its sovereignty.

Created and directed by Raj & DK, written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the eagerly awaited third season will bring back many of the original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of the next movie titled Bhaiyya Ji. Bhaiyya Ji is all set to hit theaters on May 24, 2024.

