EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff teams up with Karan Johar for a big-budget feature film

Over the last 2 years, there have been several speculations on a probable collaboration of Tiger Shroff with Karan Johar, though there was no clarity on the timelines of the same. However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Tiger Shroff is all set to team up with Karan Johar on a big-budget feature film, and an official announcement on the same will be made within a month.

According to sources close to the development, Tiger Shroff and Karan Johar have discussed several subjects over the last few months and have zeroed in on something very exciting. “It’s a film produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions. After going through several scripts, both Tiger and Karan feel that this is the best film for Tiger to return to the big screen in 2025. The modalities are being worked out and an announcement is expected to be made by the end of June,” revealed a source.

The source further added that the film will explore a new side of Tiger Shroff and the director's name has been kept under wraps for now. "It's of course an entertainer to be made on a lavish scale, but, the character is unlike anything he has done over the last 10 years," the source added. Tiger Shroff is best known for delivering successes in the action space like Heropanti, Baaghi, Baaghi 2, War, and Baaghi 3 among others.

Tiger Shroff has Baaghi 4 lined up to go on floors in 2025

He is also talking to Sajid Nadiadwala for Baaghi 4, which is expected to take off by early 2025. The film is presently in the script stage, following which, the makers will rope in a director and officially announce the project. Karan meanwhile is also writing his own directorial, which is touted to be a revenge-based action film. The yet-untitled actioner will move into the casting stage soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

