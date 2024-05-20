'We're Getting Married': Supernatural Costars DJ Qualls Reveal That He And Ty Olsson Are Engaged After More Than A Decade Together

Many people choose to reveal their engagement and wedding plans in a widely extravagant way but some like to keep it simple and straight to the point. This is the exact way DJ Qualls revealed that he and his former Supernatural co-star Ty Olsson will soon get hitched.

It seems like love is in the air for the couple as DJ Qualls reminisced about the time they met each other and shared beautiful things about their relationship. Read ahead to get an insight.

DJ Qualls and Ty Olsson are engaged

DJ Qualls, 45 revealed this grand news during his podcast titled Locked and Probably Loaded with Kelly Blackheart. In its recent episode, the actor shared that he and his former co-star quickly got along after they met for the first time.

He said that they both immediately became inseparable at the beginning. Qualls shared that in the last 10 years of being together, their relationship evolved into what it is today. He added, “And now we’re getting married.”

During the podcast, the Delta Farce actor expressed that "unconditional love" comes with the one condition that you should treat the other person with respect and their best interests become your best interest. He revealed that's how Olsson treated him as he was the first person in Qualls life to ever do so. He said Olsson is the best friend he "ever had" and now the two will tie the knot.

DJ Qualls shares how he met Ty Olsson

Qualls reflected on the time the pair first met each other. He met the Thanksgiving actor during a convention for the Supernatural. Qualls revealed that they did not know each other and the pair “maybe” said three words together and then they went to London after the convention for four or five days.

The Roadtrip actor shared that he was leaving for Turkey with a friend, addressing Olsson as a “pure and awesome guy”, Qualls revealed that Olsson came up to him and his friend asked if he could join them on the trip.

The 45-year-old actor thought that it was “ballsy” and that he would never invite himself on someone else’s trip. He added, “Cause I’d be afraid they would begrudgingly tell me yes and then not want me there.”He added that it was the beginning of their friendship.

The actor said It’s just so crazy that this person who was just my friend, now I think about all the time.” He continued saying that Olsson sends him the best messages and supports and loves Qualls unconditionally in the “right way”.

