11 best Ileana D’Cruz movies that prove she is synonymous with versatility

Ileana D'Cruz is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of Bollywood. She debuted in the Hindi film industry with Anurag Basu’s Barfi! in 2012 and today we are going to look at the 11 best Ileana D’Cruz movies and speak about her debut movie Barfi! in which Ileana received appreciation for her performance as Shruti Ghosh.

Apart from the Hindi film industry, the actress also worked in Telugu and won several hearts. Ileana D’Cruz’s first movie was Devadasu, a Telugu film released in 2006 and since then there has been no going back for her.

From Barfi!, Main Tera Hero to Rustom, Ileana has appeared in several movies. Her striking looks, charming personality, and versatile acting skills have made her a household name today. Ileana D’Cruz’s latest movie was Do Aur Do Pyar in which she was seen alongside Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Ileana has a large list of films in her kitty so, without wasting any time, let’s read about the 11 best Ileana D’Cruz movies.

Below is the list of 11 best Ileana D’Cruz movies in which she looked both gorgeous and talented

1. Barfi!

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz

Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz Director: Anruag Basu

Anruag Basu IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: Netflix

Ileana made her Bollywood debut with this Anurag Basu classic and left everyone in awe with her sweet expressions and mind-blowing acting skills. With a superb storyline, brilliant performances, and soulful music, Barfi! Is still fans’ favorite.

2. Main Tera Hero

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Ileana D’Cruz, Naris Fakhri

Varun Dhawan, Ileana D’Cruz, Naris Fakhri Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan IMDb Rating: 5.1

5.1 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Release year: 2014

2014 Where to watch: Zee5

Main Tera Hero is a comedy film that was released in 2014 and was directed by David Dhawan. The audience appreciated the love chemistry of Varun Dhawan and Ileana D’Cruz. This movie is a fun and light-hearted film with a pinch of humor.

3. Phata Poster Nikhla Hero

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz

Shahid Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi IMDb Rating: 4.9

4.9 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Release year: 2013

2013 Where to watch: Zee5

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero was released in 2013. The movie is packed with lively performances of Shahid and Ileana, catchy songs, and elements of comedy, action, and romance. Ileana had played Shahid Kapoor’s love interest in the film.

4. Happy Ending

Cast: Govinda, Saif Ali Khan, Ileana D’Cruz, Kalki Koechlin

Govinda, Saif Ali Khan, Ileana D’Cruz, Kalki Koechlin Director: Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru

Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru IMDb Rating: 5.4

5.4 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Release year: 2014

2014 Where to watch: JioCinema, Zee5

Happy Ending is a multicast film that was released in 2014. This movie explores the themes of love, relationships, and fear of commitment in a light-hearted humorous way. Ileana plays the role of a beautiful and independent woman who is the love interest of Saif Ali Khan’s character Yudi.

5. Rustom

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta

Akshay Kumar, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta Director: Tinu Suresh Desai

Tinu Suresh Desai IMDb Rating: 7.0

7.0 Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller Release year: 2016

2016 Where to watch: Zee5

Rustom stars Akshay Kumar and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead roles. The movie is said to be based on the KM Nanavati Vs State of Maharashtra Court Case. The film narrates the story of Rustom (played by Akshay), a naval officer who shares a good bond with his wife Cynthia (played by Ileana) but things take a turn when he finds out his wife is having an affair with his close friend.

6. Mubarakan

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty

Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee IMDb Rating: 5.6

5.6 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Release year: 2017

2017 Where to watch: Netflix, SonyLiv

Released in 2017, Mubarakan is a comedy film that features Arjun Kapoor in double roles. Ileana played the role of a Punjabi Girl Sweety in the movie. She was kind-hearted and passionate. The film explores the dynamics of family relationships and complications.

7. Baadshaho

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi

Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi Director: Milan Luthria

Milan Luthria IMDb Rating: 4.9

4.9 Movie Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller

Action, Adventure, Thriller Release year: 2017

2017 Where to watch: YouTube

Set in the emergency era of 1975-1977, Baadshaho features Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Milan Luthria and was released in 2017. The film received mixed reviews from the critics.

8. Raid

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz

Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Raj Kumar Gupta IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Release year: 2018

2018 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead roles, the film is based on the real-life income-tax raid conducted by Income Tax officers on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s. This raid is said to be the longest-run raid in the history of India. The film was commercially and critically successful.

9. Pagalpanti

Cast: Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz

Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee IMDb Rating: 3.3

3.3 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Release year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Pagalpanti is an action comedy film that features an ensemble of star cast including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla. The film was shot in London, Mumbai, and Faversham.

10. The Big Bull

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta

Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta Director: Kookie Gulati

Kookie Gulati IMDb Rating: 5.7

5.7 Movie Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Biography, Crime, Drama Release year: 2021

2021 Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

The film is based on the life story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta who was involved in a financial crime for over 10 years during 1980-1990. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie was released on the OTT platform - Disney Plus Hotstar.

11. Do Aur Do Pyaar

Cast: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz

Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz Director: Shrisha Guha Thakurta

Shrisha Guha Thakurta IMDb Rating: 6.7

6.7 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release year: 2024

2024 Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Starring Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Balan, and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead roles, Do Aur Do Pyaar is a romantic drama film. The movie was produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla and was released on April 19, 2024.

Ileana D’Cruz’s contribution to Indian cinema is worth appreciating and time and again, she has proved her acting prowess. She has made a mark in multiple film industries through her screen presence. The above-mentioned Ileana D’Cruz movies are perfect for you to binge-watch.

