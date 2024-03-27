When Jun Ji Hyun’s mother-in-law rooted for her pairing with Kang Dong Won in upcoming spy drama Polaris

Jun Ji Hyun, a prominent Korean actress took a brief hiatus after welcoming her second child. In March 2023, her comeback to the K-drama land was announced through media reports, sparking significant attention. She was confirmed to star alongside actor Kang Dong Won in the upcoming spy drama Polaris.

Revisiting Jun Ji Hyun’s mother-in-law's reaction to her on-screen pairing with Kang Dong Won

When the news broke out, Jun Ji Hyun’s mother-in-law went viral for her cheerful reaction to the report. In March a user shared a post on a Korean online community with the title ‘Jun Ji Hyun’s mother-in-law Instagram story’, that became a hot topic instantly, garnering significant views.

The post featured an Instagram update from the actress’s mother-in-law Lee Jung Woo, who is a designer by profession. In the story, she shared her reaction to a news article that covered the announcement of My Sassy Girl actress’s upcoming drama with actor Kang Dong Won.

“Finally I get to see my favorite combination of actors”, her uber-cool reaction was showered with exceptional admiration with netizens praising her friendly deposition.

Fans were left surprised to learn even Jun Ji Hyun’s mother-in-law is not immune to the actress and Kang Dong Won’s irresistible charms.

Meanwhile, Jun Ji Hyun who is making her comeback after a 3-year hiatus, and Kang Dong Won, who is returning to K-dramas after almost 20 years sparked considerable attention, setting the anticipation for a promising performance from the iconic duo. According to a recent report, the stars have already kicked off the filming schedule.

Advertisement

More about Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won's upcoming drama

The spy drama Polaris revolves around the world of spies struggling with amnesia as they set to reclaim their identities.

Additionally, this upcoming drama marks the second collaboration of director Kim Hee Won and screenwriter Jung Seo Kyung, who previously helmed the popular tvN drama Little Women (2022).

Now anticipation runs high to witness the acting synergy of the fresh on-screen pairs who previously exhibited their exceptional talents over many years.

More about Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won

Meanwhile, Jun Ji Hyun is best known for impeccable performances in drams and films like My Sassy Girl (2001), The Thieves (2012), My Love from the Star (2013), The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016), Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2020), and more. She last apaaered in tvN’s special drama Jirisan (2021).

On the other hand, actor Kang Dong Won last starred in a drama titled Magic, which aired in 2004. However, he continued to showcase his acting skills in films like Broker (2022), Peninsula (2020), The Priests (2015), Train to Busan (2016), My Brilliant Life (2014), and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 5 times Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears referenced Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin’s Crash Landing on You