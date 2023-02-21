Hallyu star Jun Ji Hyun and popular football player Son Heung Min look picture perfect at London Fashion Week

On February 21st, on the official social media account of the fashion magazine W Korea, “Burberry 2023 F/W Collection. A short video was posted with the caption, “Actresses Jun Ji Hyun and Son Heung Min attended Daniel Lee’s debut collection at Burberry.” The video shows Son Heung Min and Jun Ji Hyun attending a fashion show held in London, England. The two posed wearing the brand's signature trench coat and were showered with flashes from photographers around the world. Netizens say, “It suits you” and “What is this combination?” Reactions such as “meeting top class” were shown. Meanwhile, Jun Ji Hyun recently departed for London wearing Burberry's iconic trench coat and wide pants, drawing attention with her 'hip' airport fashion.

Jun Ji Hyun, who announced a new start at her current agency (Ieum Hashtag) after leaving the cultural warehouse for a long time last year, is carefully selecting her return work by slowly reviewing the synopsis and script. In the industry, it is said that Imaginus CEO Choi Jin Hee (former CEO of Studio Dragon), who left Studio Dragon and established a production company, is reviewing a project that is being planned. Imaginus has already received investment support from various investment sources (private equity funds, etc.) for the production of the work. Some directors have also signed contracts to direct their works.

When Jun Ji Hyun and CEO Choi Jin Hee come together as a team, the two will become independent from CJ ENM and establish the meaning of a new start together. However, it is unknown whether Jun Ji Hyun will appear in a work prepared by Choi Jin Hee.

Son Heung Min of Tottenham Hotspur becomes Harry Kane in the 27th minute of the second half of the match against West Ham United in the 24th round of the English Premier League (EPL) in the 2022-23 season held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on the 19th (local time). He scored the team's second goal (League No. 5) with an assist.

