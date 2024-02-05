The screens of our Korean dramas are graced by the presence of the most beautiful Korean actresses, captivating hearts with their charm and talent. South Korea is renowned for valuing high standards of beauty, favoring youthful features like small faces, large eyes, glowing skin, and slim bodies. In the entertainment industry, numerous women have garnered admiration for their stunning visuals on screen, becoming beauty icons. Moreover, their exceptional talent, spanning singing, dancing, hosting, and acting, further elevates their appeal. Regardless of age or makeup, many amazing Korean actresses are widely regarded as the epitome of beauty.

Top 10 Most Beautiful Korean Actresses are:

1. Bae Suzy

Born on October 10, 1994, Bae Suzy began her career in 2010. She has starred in numerous notable projects, including Dream High (2011), While You Were Sleeping (2017), Vagabond (2019), Start-Up (2020), and Anna (2022). Named the nation's first love, Bae Suzy is one of the prettiest Korean actresses. Suzy's beauty remains unparalleled, shining brightly from every angle and in every style. Adored by fans worldwide, Suzy is celebrated for her timeless beauty and admired for her talent in the acting industry.

2. IU

IU, born on May 16, 1993, embarked on her career in 2008. Her notable projects include The Producers (2015), Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), and Hotel del Luna (2019). Beyond acting, she's also recognized as a radio and television host, holding significant influence as a celebrity in the country. IU is widely regarded as the ideal type for many, captivating hearts with her striking beauty and elegant charm. Her childhood pictures reveal her natural beauty, characterized by big rounded eyes, double eyelids, sweet cherry lips, and a cute nose, complemented by her baby face, adding to her undeniable allure.

3. Kim Yoo Jung

Kim Yoo Jung, born on September 22, 1999, entered the entertainment industry in 2003. She has made a lasting impression with her roles in numerous popular dramas, including Love in the Moonlight (2016), Because I Love You (2017), Backstreet Rookie (2020), The 8th Night (2021), Lovers of the Red Sky (2021), and 20th Century Girl (2022). Kim Yoo Jung has earned the nickname Nation's Little Sister for her portrayal of various child roles and Sageuk Fairy for her captivating performances in acclaimed historical dramas. With her graceful and sweet demeanor, Kim Yoo Jung stands out as one of the most beautiful young actresses in the Korean entertainment industry today.

4. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Kim Jisoo, born on January 3, 1995, rose to prominence in 2016 as a member of the popular girl group BLACKPINK. Alongside her musical career, she has made notable appearances in Korean series such as The Producers (2015) and Snowdrop (2021–22), with an upcoming role in the drama film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. Within BLACKPINK, Jisoo holds the title of "visual member," as her features epitomize the standard of Korean ultimate beauty. However, Jisoo's appeal extends beyond her physical appearance; her beauty is also attributed to her charming and infectious personality. Renowned for her bubbly and friendly personality she exudes sophistication and elegance.

5. Park Shin Hye

Known as the Nation’s Little Sister, South Korean actress and Hallyu star Park Shin Hye has captured hearts with her charming face and compelling performances on both television and film. Regarded as one of the most beautiful, popular, and sought-after Korean actresses, she has left a lasting impression with her remarkable works such as Miracle In Cell No. 7 (2013), The Heirs (2013), Pinocchio (2014), Doctors (2016), Memories Of The Alhambra (2018), Alive (2020), and Doctor Slump (2024). Park Shin Hye made history as the first Korean female celebrity to hold a fan meet across Asia, in addition to receiving numerous popularity awards and amassing millions of followers on Instagram.

6. Park Min Young

Park Min Young, born on March 4, 1986, embarked on her career in 2005. She has gained recognition for her roles in several notable projects, including Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010), What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018), When the Weather Is Fine (2020), Forecasting Love and Weather (2022), and Marry My Husband (2024). Whether portraying a princess, reporter, secretary, or forecaster, Park Min Young's flawless face and enchanting smile always leave a lasting impression on the screen, establishing her as a beauty icon cherished by audiences of all ages.

7. Jun Ji Hyun

Since her remarkable performance in My Sassy Girl (2001), Jun Ji Hyun, also known as Gianna Jun, has risen to become one of the most popular Korean actresses who is a highly paid and sought-after Korean beauty. She is in high demand by numerous brands and television series, impressing audiences with her roles in The Thieves (2012), My Love From The Star (2013), The Legend Of The Blue Sea (2016), and Kingdom: Ashin Of The North (2021). Regarded as the Nation’s First Love, CF Queen, an award-winning actress, devoted wife, and mother, Jun Ji Hyun has achieved extraordinary success and is recognized as the highest-paid celebrity in South Korea, solidifying her position at the top of the Korean entertainment industry.

8. Song Hye Kyo

In addition to being widely recognized as one of the most phenomenal and successful Korean actresses, Song Hye Kyo is celebrated as one of South Korea’s most beautiful women. Her allure extends to attracting brands, gracing magazine covers, and securing multiple acting deals. Renowned for her roles in Autumn In My Heart (2000), Full House (2004), Descendants Of The Sun (2016), and The Glory (2022-2023), Song Hye Kyo's timeless beauty continues to captivate fans. Many express disbelief at her youthful appearance and flawless skin because she is in her forties. Alongside her stunning beauty, the actress' fashion sense garners widespread praise.

9. Han So Hee

Han So Hee, born on November 18, 1994, entered the entertainment industry in 2016. She has garnered acclaim for her roles in notable projects such as The World of the Married (2020), Nevertheless (2021), My Name (2021), and Gyeongseong Creature (2023-2024). Her collaboration with BTS' Jungkook in his music video Seven propelled her to worldwide stardom. Han So Hee is admired for her ethereal beauty, characterized by stunning features that captivate audiences. Additionally, her impeccable fashion sense and glowing skin further solidify her status as one of the most beautiful Korean actresses.

10. Kim Go Eun

Kim Go Eun, born on July 2, 1991, embarked on her career in 2012. She has left a lasting impact with her roles in numerous projects, including Cheese in the Trap (2016), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016), The King: Eternal Monarch (2020), Yumi’s Cells (2021), and Little Women (2022). Kim Go Eun has risen to prominence as a notable Korean actress and a girl crush across Asia. With her unique and pretty features, as well as her adorable smile, she epitomizes unconventional, natural beauty. Paired with her exceptional acting skills, her natural beauty has undoubtedly raised her to great heights in the entertainment industry.

Beauty is subjective. Our compilation of the most beautiful Korean actresses isn't about rankings. It's a way to appreciate these talented women who light up our screens with their visuals, acting skills, and heartfelt performances, captivating us all with their charms.

