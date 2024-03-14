‘I admire her professionalism’: Kim Soo Hyun praises My Love from the Star co-actor Jun Ji Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun recently made an appearance in You Quiz on the Block. On March 13, in the 235th episode, Kim Min Young, who leads Netflix's Asia-Pacific content division, will be featured on You Quiz on the Block. Accompanying her will be Kim Ok Ran, the chairperson of the non-profit volunteer organization Love Food Truck, along with actress Gong Hyo Jin's mother and actor Kim Soo Hyun.

Kim Soo Hyun praises co-star Jun Ji Hyun

Audiences gained deeper insights into actor Kim Soo Hyun as he discussed his role in the drama Queen of Tears. Kim Soo Hyun shared details about a special request made by writer Park Ji Eun and explained why he admires Jun Ji Hyun's acting skills, particularly her portrayal of Cheon Song Yi in My Love from the Star. He said, ‘Meeting Jihyun Noona for The Thieves was gratifying. Reflecting on Queen of Tears, I saw the challenges and really admire her professionalism.’ Jo Se Ho, who hinted at a possible cameo appearance in Queen of Tears, shared humorous anecdotes about Kim Soo Hyun, adding laughter to the set in his witty style.

Kim Soo Hyun discussed his favorite lines from the drama Moon Embracing the Sun, shared behind-the-scenes stories from filming The Thieves alongside senior actors, and reflected on the acting challenges he encountered during the height of his popularity with dramas like My Love from the Star. Additionally, he shared anecdotes from his military service, a period that provided him with a chance to recharge as an actor. Furthermore, viewers will have the opportunity to learn about his introverted childhood and more, all on the You Quiz on the Block.

More about Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun, a prominent South Korean actor under the management of GoldMedalist, embarked on his acting journey with his debut in the drama Kimchi Cheese Smile back in 2007. Since then, his stellar performances have garnered him numerous accolades, solidifying his position as one of the industry's most celebrated talents. Among his notable achievements are four Baeksang Arts Awards, two Grand Bell Awards, and a prestigious Blue Dragon Film Award, showcasing his versatility and dedication to his craft.

Beyond his acting prowess, Kim Soo Hyun is also recognized for his passion for bowling. In 2016, he took a bold step by applying to become a professional bowler, demonstrating his commitment to pursuing his interests outside of the entertainment industry. Despite facing stiff competition, Kim Soo Hyun showcased his skill by securing the 10th position out of 114 participants in his inaugural try-out tournament. However, despite his commendable performance, he narrowly missed the mark of qualifying on his subsequent attempt, falling short of the required 200 points.

Following the completion of his mandatory military service, he marked his successful return to the small screen with his captivating performance in the drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay. His portrayal garnered widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike, reaffirming his status as a powerhouse in the acting industry.

