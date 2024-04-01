Jun Ji Hyun’s mother-in-law reacts to BTS’ V’s charming visuals in military uniform; goes viral for fan girling over him

Jun Ji Hyun’s mother-in-law, Lee Jung Woo, is known for her active social media presence. From appreciating actress’s upcoming casting to reacting to her divorce rumors, her posts always make it to the headlines. Recently, she reacted to BTS' V's military look, and it's set social media a buzz again!

Jun Ji Hyun's mother-in-law's reaction to BTS' V goes viral online

On March 31, she took to her Instagram and shared a story of BTS’ V’s latest snaps from his sighting in a soccer game, where he charmed the crowd with his irresistible visuals in military uniform.

“I can’t believe this visual is possible in the military too, I think K-Army got a lot better (because of V)”, she penned in the caption with the hashtag BTS ARMY.

Shortly after, the post went massively viral online, with some showering her with praise for appreciating the BTS member and others welcoming her to the group’s fanbase. On this day, netizens commented how Jun Ji Hyun’s mother-in-law is also not immune to the K-pop idol’s captivating charm.

Check out Jun Ji Hyun’s mother-in-law’s Instagram story below:

More about BTS' V's surprise appearance in Korean soccer match

Meanwhile, V is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment alongside the remaining BTS members Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook.

He was recently sighted watching the 4th match of the 2024 Hana Bank K-league. As the camera spotted his surprise appearance the beloved K-pop superstar flashed an adorable smile, winning the hearts of his fans who are dearly missing him.

Notably, the singer enlisted for the military on December 11, 2023, where he is serving as an active duty soldier following an initial training period. He is currently set to be jointly discharged with RM most likely on June 10, 2025.

Jun Ji Hyun's mother-in-law continues earning the title 'cool'

On the other hand, Jun Ji Hyun’s mother-in-law Lee Jung Woo is a renowned designer in South Korea and the daughter of legendary hanbok artist late Lee Young Hee.

Previously in last year, she made headlines for her reaction to the My Love from Star actress's return to K-drama land after a brief hiatus. As the actress was confirmed to pair up with Kang Dong Won for her new spy drama Polaris, Lee Jung Woo made an Instagram story with the caption, “Finally my favorite combination”. Her uber-cool deposition was met with much appreciation from the netizens, with some praising her for not being an overbearing mother-in-law.

Meanwhile, on April 13, 2012, actress Jun Ji Hyun, who has created a strong foothold in the Korean film industry married Lee Jung Woo’s son Choi Joon Hyuk. In 2018, the couple welcomed their second son.

