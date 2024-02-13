Where was Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's love story Descendants of the Sun filmed? Noh Ju Hyeon spills details

Descendants of the Sun starring Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo is a romance drama which tells the story of a military personnel and a doctor who are posted in the country of Uruk where love blossoms between them. The 2016 drama received lots of love and attention from fans when it came out because of the sizzling chemistry between the actors. Here is what veteran actor Noh Ju Hyeon revealed about the drama.

Descendants of the Sun was shot at actor Noh Ju Hyeon's home

In the show, Best Friend Documentary - Four-Person Table, actor Noh Ju Hyeon appeared as a guest. He showed around his cafe and home and revealed that the drama starring Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, Descendants of the Sun, was filmed at his home. He revealed that the production team had asked to use his place for filming and he agreed.

More about Descendants of the Sun

Descendants of the Sun stars Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo and Kin Ji Won. This romance drama received a lot of love from the fans because of the chemistry shared between the on-screen couples. It revolves around the love story of a military personnel and a medical professional. Song Joong Ki took on the role of Shi Jin who is the captain of the special forces and Song Hye Kyo plays doctor Mo Yeon. Shi Jin is posted to the fictional country of Uruk to maintain peace in the country and soon Mo Yeon's medical team is also sent there to provide medical help.

The drama was directed by Baek Sang Hoon who is known for King: Eternal Monarch, Love in the Moonlight and Who Are You: School 2015 and, Lee Eung Bok who is known for Goblin, Sweet Home series, Mr Sunshine and more. The script was written by Kim Eun Sook who also wrote for The Heirs, Secret Garden, The Glory, Goblin and many more and Kim Won Seok who also worked on Man to Man.

