Who is Lee Gwanhee, Single's Inferno 3 contestant and basketball player catching attention on social media
Single's Inferno Season 3 will be coming to an end next week. Here is a look at the contestant Lee Gwanhee who has been receiving a lot of attention from the viewers.
Single's Inferno Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix. The latest season has already become a hit with the audience and as the episode is on the last lap, excitement rises as to who the final couples would be. Especially contestant Lee Gwanhee has been gaining a lot of attention and here is why.
Single's Inferno Season 3: Who is Lee Gwanhee?
Lee Ghwanhee is a contestant on Single's Inferno Season 3 who is a professional basketball player. Due to the format of the show, viewers only got to know about his age and occupation as he escaped the inferno and went for an overnight stay at heaven with fellow contestant Choi Hae Seon.
Lee Gwanhee dubbed as the red flag
The contestant has been called a major red flag by netizens especially because he can't seem to make up his mind. Yet three contestants have already conveyed to him that he is their number one pick.
The situation got extreme in a particular episode when Lee Gwanhee confessed that he was interested in three female contestants. When inquired about who they were, instead of telling the names, he pointed at Choi Hae Seon, Kim Gyu Ri and Yun Ha Jong and said "Her, her and her". This did not settle well with the fellow participants and the viewers.
That night, all the female contestants got together and shared their feelings about the situation in salidarity.
Lee Gwanhee's charm is hard to miss
Lee Gwanhee had declared from the very start that he would keep things entertaining for the viewers and he did not lie. He has been selected multiple times for escaping to the 'Heaven' with various contestants. His indecisiveness has become a point of humor for the commentators and the audience. With the introduction of the new participant Cho Min Ji, things seem to have become even more complicated.
