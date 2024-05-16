In 2024, Shah Rukh Khan teamed up with Atlee for the first time on Jawan and the film’s performance at the box office resulted in SRK – Saare Records Khatam. The film was an Anirudh musical, and the background score of Jawan stands tall even today giving mass elevation to SRK’s screen presence. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Anirudh is all set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan on King, which marks the big screen debut of Suhana Khan.

Anirudh reunites with Shah Rukh Khan after Jawan

According to sources close to the development, Shah Rukh Khan was very happy with his collaboration with Anirudh on Jawan and is now all set to reunite on King. “King is a one of its kind action thrillers, that will introduce a new flavour of action to the audience. Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh understand the importance of BGM for a film in this space and have roped in the best in business – Anirudh,” revealed a source close to the development.

According to sources close to the development, Shah Rukh Khan was very happy with his collaboration with Anirudh on Jawan and is now all set to reunite on King. "King is a one of its kind action thrillers, that will introduce a new flavour of action to the audience. Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh understand the importance of BGM for a film in this space and have roped in the best in business – Anirudh," revealed a source close to the development.

For those unaware, King is produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand, under their respective banners – Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix – with Sujoy Ghosh as the director. The source further added that Anirudh is also excited for the reunion with SRK. "The pre-production work for King has already begun and the makers are aiming to take the film on floors by August 2024. There is a possibility of an announcement via a proper video asset and Anirudh is already working on the theme music for the film," the source added.

Shah Rukh Khan as Don in King

King features Shah Rukh Khan as an underworld don aka. Gangster with Suhana Khan as his protegee. The film chronicles a unique dynamic between the duo and the action workshops are currently underway. King is a fast-paced action thriller chronicling the journey of mentor and disciple, testing their survival skills against all the odds. The film will mark the big screen debut of SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, who plays the part of the disciple to the King. The title King has been decided in context to the plot is about how SRK’s character is ‘The King of The World… Underworld’ in this action thriller. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

