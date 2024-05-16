In a jaw-dropping confession, former Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell has left renowned sports analyst Shannon Sharpe reeling with shock. During his appearance on Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Mitchell unleashed a torrent of startling revelations about his turbulent marriage to ex-wife Tyisha Hampton.

The Good Burger actor's confession began with a gut-wrenching disclosure: "We had an abortion, but then we had a baby, and she ended up telling me that the baby that was aborted wasn't mine."

This bombshell was merely the tip of the iceberg, as Mitchell delved deeper into the betrayals that plagued their union from the outset.

More about Kel Mitchell’s Marriage

When Sharpe inquired if the marriage was irreparably damaged after this revelation, Mitchell responded with a somber "No, this is the beginning. This started at the beginning."

He explained that his meteoric rise to fame on the children's variety show "All That" left him ill-equipped to process the devastating news, as he was constantly occupied with his burgeoning career.

"Yeah, I stuck around," he told Sharpe, his voice laced with a mix of disbelief and resignation. "These were things that were being revealed."

Tyisha Hampton Caught Red-Handed

The actor's suspicions were confirmed when he uncovered Hampton's infidelity in the most brazen fashion. With no intimacy between them "because I knew what was going on," Mitchell detailed how he followed her to a hotel, where he found her with a "friend who used to come over."

In a chilling recollection, he described the moment he confronted the pair: "I got in the whip, went driving around, saw her whip. I saw it at the hotel. I go to the lobby, turns out dude just come walking down the lobby about to go to the car. My car that she was driving. I'm like, 'Oh, OK, what's up? Take me upstairs."

Police Intervention and Sage Advice for Kel Mitchell

The sordid encounter escalated to the point where law enforcement was called. Mitchell vividly recalled a officer's blunt assessment: "I seen this, this type of woman. This situation, you need to get out of this situation." Despite this sage advice, Mitchell remained committed to salvaging his marriage for the sake of their children.

However, the turmoil only intensified. Hampton became pregnant again and suffered a miscarriage, with Mitchell insinuating the child wasn't his. The final straw came in 2004 when another man called Mitchell, brazenly declaring his desire to be with Hampton. Utterly "fed up," Mitchell filed for divorce in 2005, determined to "hit the reset button" on his life.

The fallout from the failed marriage didn't end there. Mitchell's daughter Allure has leveled damning accusations against her father, claiming he abandoned her for a decade and owes her mother millions in child and spousal support.

Not to be outdone, Hampton has made her own allegations, including the claim that she went to jail on Mitchell's behalf due to one of his IRS debts.

Kel Mitchell’s Second Chance at Happiness

After the rough first marriage, Mitchell found love again, tying the knot with rapper Asia Lee in 2012. The couple now has two children together, with Asia standing by her husband amid the ongoing maelstrom of drama with Hampton.

