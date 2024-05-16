Liv Morgan Speaks Out on Released Arrest Footage; Check Out What the WWE Superstar Said

WWE superstar Liv Morgan (real name Gionna Daddio) is trending on the internet. Do you know why? No, it’s not because of her accomplishing something in WWE, but because of her arrest video footage released on social media.

Morgan was arrested in December 2023 for possessing marijuana. The former WWE Women’s Champion was arrested with a bag of marijuana from her car, and later released after being in detention for three hours. She had to submit a bond of $3000 to the police to secure her release.

While Morgan came out of the controversy much more quickly than anyone would have anticipated, the footage of her arrest has now been released on social media and it is going viral. The video was released by Law & Crime Network.

In the video, a police officer can be heard asking Morgan if she has consumed marijuana. When the officer told her that he thought she had taken it because of the stench emanating from her car, she said that she hadn’t consumed it, even though she accepted that she had it in her car. When the officer asked if she had documents to possess marijuana, she said no. And then she was arrested.

What has Morgan said regarding the footage?

Morgan’s reply hasn’t been straight giving any justification, but it’s rather cryptic. After her footage went viral on the internet, she just wrote, “Since I have your attention, let’s do something good y’all.” She shared a website link, which is a Make-A-Wish foundation page, where fans could donate to needy children, and the lucky ones would get a 2-day travel trip to Florida, to attend Monday Night RAW on August 19, 2024, and also get a chance to meet Morgan before the event.

The WWE superstar intended to show that now that she had her intention, she’d like to redirect everyone’s attention toward something good and positive.



Did Morgan face heat in WWE for her arrest?

As per the reports, Liv Morgan had not faced any heat because of her arrest in December 2023. Her case was concluded in February. In WWE, she continues to be prominently featured in SmackDown shows.

Currently, she is feuding with WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch. The two are expected to square off against each other at the WWE King and Queen of The Ring Premium Live Event on May 25, in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh.

