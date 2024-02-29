YG affiliate THEBLACKLABEL issues official statement over accident on photo shoot set that left 4 injured

THEBLACKLABEL issued a statement addressing a recent accident during a photoshoot preparation that left four injured. The agency clarified that two injured are from an outsourced production company, while the remaining two are agency employees. Immediate hospitalization and medical examinations were ensured, and the agency pledges to prioritize the speedy recovery of the injured, expressing a commitment to enhanced safety measures on set.

THEBLACKLABEL addresses accident at photo shoot site that left 4 injured

THEBLACKLABEL, an affiliate of YG Entertainment, has issued an official statement addressing a recent accident on set that resulted in injuries to four staff members. The incident occurred on February 28 at an abandoned factory, where preparations were underway for a photo shoot involving THEBLACKLABEL’s idol trainees.

According to reports from Osan Police Station and Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarters, four individuals, including a photographer and production staff, fell approximately 6 meters (20 feet) from the second floor of the building. Among the injured, two men in their 40s and 30s sustained serious injuries and were promptly transferred to a nearby hospital. Additionally, a man and woman in their 20s suffered light injuries, including back pain.

THEBLACKLABEL released a statement expressing their concern and commitment to the well-being of the injured individuals. They confirmed that two of the injured were outsourced production staff, while the other two were agency employees. Immediate medical attention was provided, and the agency pledged to support their recovery process through comprehensive medical examinations and treatment.

The statement further emphasized the agency's determination to prioritize safety measures on filming sites to prevent similar accidents in the future.

All you need to know about THEBLACKLABEL

THEBLACKLABEL, an independent sub-label of YG Entertainment, was founded in 2015 by YG producers Teddy and Kush. Home to a diverse roster of talent, it boasts soloists like Zion.T, Jeon Somi, and Taeyang. Noteworthy additions include actor Park Bo Gum and collaborations with artists like Bryan Chase, Løren, and R.Tee. The label expanded its influence in Southeast Asia through a joint venture with Charoen Pokphand Group, forming The Black Sea. With an array of producers like Teddy, Kush, and emerging talents, THEBLACKLABEL continues to contribute to the vibrant landscape of the South Korean music and entertainment industry.

