Tovino Thomas’ Vazhakku taken down by director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan after copyright suit

The on-going debate between director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan and actor Tovino Thomas has been the talk of the town for a while now. The debate started with the former alleging that the actor, who is also the lead actor and co-producer of Sanal Kumar’s 2022 film Vazhakku, is meddling with the film’s release.

Reacting to the allegations, Tovino Thomas had shared a video via his social media, where he clarified his side of things, along with the film’s co-producer Girish Nair. In an interesting turn of events, on May 14th, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan had turned to his official Facebook, where he uploaded the entire film. However, the very next day, he had to take down the film following a copyright complaint by co-producer Girish Nair.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s response to the copyright complaint

Addressing the copyright complaint, director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan shared a post via his social media. He mentioned that Girish Nair, the co-producer of the film, filed the complaint on behalf of the production house Parrot Mount Pictures. Further he added that this act in itself was proof of his accusation that both Tovino and the producer did not want the film to reach the general audience.

He questioned why the actor and producer were filing copyright suits when, in the video shared by Tovino, the actor had mentioned that he wants the film to be seen by an audience. He further raised six points, reacting to criticisms and questioning the producers for their actions.

Check out the post shared by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

More about Vazhakku

As mentioned earlier, Vazhakku is a 2022 crime drama film helmed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. Apart from Tovino Thomas, the film also features Kani Kusruthi, Azees Nedumangad, Sudev Nair and more in crucial roles. Chandru Selvaraj cranked the camera for the film, while Sanal Kumar himself took care of the film’s editing.

The film revolves around Siddharthan, a lawyer, who deceived his wife on the day of their divorce. He fled to an inland country, and attempted to talk his wife out of the divorce citing their daughter’s future. However, his wife is not ready to budge.

Siddharthan meets Sathi and her mute daughter on his way back, and learns that the mother-daughter duo are fleeing their home due to marital issues. Their interaction and how it changes Siddharthan’s view of life form the crux of the story.

