Times Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others made impactful representation of Indian culture in Sabyasachi outfits at the global platform

It takes a sense of pride to say that India, as a country, and specifically, Indian films celebrate Indian traditions and customs like no other. They have equally made such a notable contribution to the world of global fashion. One great example of this is the work of Indian designer Sabyasachi, who has defined Indian culture and fashion through Bollywood stars at a global level. He is among the top Indian designers who has made his work a global phenomenon.

Many A-list Hollywood and Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Kim Kardashian have worn Sabyasachi outfits to international events. Specifically talking about B-town, Deepika Padukone, the stunning mom-to-be wore a Sabyasachi saree to the BAFTA Film Awards 2024.

She embraced the essence of India and made a statement representing Indian culture on a global scale. She championed an Indian designer by wearing a sequin-covered classic gold saree with a matching sleeveless blouse- adding a traditional and modern appeal to the look.

Deepika Padukone in a saree for BAFTA Awards 2024

Just a week before Deepika Padukone's viral red carpet look from an international event, Alia Bhatt promoted her web series Poacher in London wearing a Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation. The black velvet saree and grandma pearls painted a picture of bygone elegance and how. For the unversed, synonymous with elegance, velvet has mostly found its place in the Indian fashion landscape than anywhere else.

Alia Bhatt's look takes me back in time to when Vidya Balan graced the Cannes red carpet as a jury member in 2013, sporting a retro look. She wore a printed Sabyasachi chiffon saree accessorized with pearl necklaces, oversized Chanel sunglasses, and a quilted Chanel bag. She looked like a Golconda princess at Cannes, a fictitious character created by the designer, and of course, the man behind the styling was none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Vidya Balan in Sabyasachi Mukherjee chiffon saree at the Cannes red carpet

Next is Aditi Rao Hydari, the epitome of regal elegance, who brought further Indian simplicity and tradition by wearing an ivory organza saree to the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She styled it with a full-sleeve blouse featuring a plunging neckline. The celebs, in the past and still continue to, make saree more than an occasionwear.

Aditi Rao Hydari, a vision in white in a Sabyasachi creation

How can we forget Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her iconic collaboration with Sabyasachi? It takes a lot to present yourself differently amidst the knockout gowns by an international designer while walking the annual red carpet at Cannes, and Aishwarya has done it on multiple occasions. One of many is a dramatic black-and-gold velvet Sabyasachi sari.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looking effortlessly elegant in a Sabyasachi saree

How Sabyasachi is an Indian Staple for Global Events

All reigning queens of Bollywood have worn a saree to Cannes, at least once and specifically, endorsing Sabyasachi Mukherjee. I personally feel that for Bollywood, Sabya is a perfect balance of Indian tradition with a poetic undertone. From the chiffons to organzas and velvet with whimsical prints, his exquisite taste is quite reflected in every creation.

However, most importantly, in a world of constantly evolving fashion and trends, staying true to the roots, and representing Indian culture while being relevant takes a lot.

