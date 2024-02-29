Rihanna has always been known for her classy and fashion-forward outfit choices. The talented singer’s innate sense of style is all about comfort and effortless elegance but let’s be honest, the sassy diva can basically pull off anything. Whether it’s a heavily bedazzled dress for a performance or an elegant gown for the red carpet, we love everything that she wears, especially with a touch of her street-style sassiness.

This was clearly visible in the black-based fashion statement that the Lift Me Up singer served at the Jamnagar airport, earlier today. Well, why don’t we zoom in and have a proper look at Rihanna’s OOTD?

Rihanna looked amazing in a classy dark-themed outfit

It’s official folks, Riri has arrived in Jamnagar to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand pre-wedding affair. The stylish singer was seen in Gianfranco Ferre’s sheer black full-sleeved crystal beaded bodysuit with a contrasting white traditional Indian print. This silk body-hugging piece also had a sophisticated high neckline and unique sleeves, which made her ensemble look fabulous.

The Diamonds singer further paired this with dark pants with pockets on the sides and a comfortable wide-legged ankle-length style. She also added a skirt-like brown lined wrap at the waist which added a street-style twist to her outfit. Rihanna completed her outfit with pristine white pointed-toe pumps, and we love the whole modern look.

How did Rihanna elevate her airport outfit?

Riri also flaunted beautiful blonde curls by leaving them open. They effortlessly cascaded down her back and shoulders, making us fall in love with her style. However, her subtle makeup with matte brown lipstick was the highlight of the look.

Meanwhile, the diva kept her outfit minimalistic with baby pink dark-tinted sunglasses and a black lambskin cannage medium lady Dior bag with the official charm, approximately worth Rs. 4,31,115, which perfectly matched her overall aesthetic. We love Rihanna's classy and comfortable airport look and we cannot wait to see what she wears for the final performance.

Is the world ready for the potential Manish Malhotra x Rihanna moment? Share your thoughts with us through the comments section, right away.

ALSO READ: Top 7 outfits worn by Kareena Kapoor Khan as Geet in Jab We Met