Alaya F ages down her classic high-waisted jeans and black tank combo with edgy boots and luxurious Fendi bag

The Gen-Z divas are finally cementing their place in Bollywood and the fashion world. Leading the charge is the stunning Alaya F, who recently caused a stir as she breezed through the airport looking sublimely chic in an all-black ensemble exuding noir coolness. Her monochromatic outfit allowed the budding starlet’s natural glamour to truly shine.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress' affinity for black is unmatched, transcending casual street style and show-stopping red carpet glam with equal panache. Cutting right to the chase, Alaya F's all-black outfit exuded flawless refinement.

From lush textured locks to her sharp sunglasses, every aspect reflected meticulous styling that created an aura of sleek edge. Though understated, her tactical use of monochromatic coolness allowed innate celebrity wattage to shine brighter. So, scroll down for more insights on her chic airport style.

Alaya F in all black ensemble

This Gen-Z diva just went out in an effortlessly beautiful black tank top that was far from ordinary. With its cropped length and sleeveless style, this shirt highlighted Alaya's toned arms and added sensuality to her look.

She stepped up her fashion game by teaming it with black denim pants. These high-waisted trousers emphasized her curves and created a stunning silhouette.

And she easily slipped that sleek leather jacket around her waist. She nailed class and coolness all in one.

Alaya F’s catchy black accessories

She took her love of black to a whole new level by selecting accessories that perfectly complemented her style. To kickstart her eyewear collection, she opted for a stunning pair of sunglasses with black lenses and exquisite gold temple accents.

As for her ears, she had on a pair of trendy dangling earrings, and she accessorized her wrist with a matching bracelet in a gold tone. Alaya also flaunted the luxurious Fendi Peekaboo purse. To complete her look and elevate her elegance, she rocked a stunning pair of platform-heeled boots with a chic ankle length.

Alaya F’s minimal makeup look

Alaya F's airport appearance was not only stylish but also wonderful. Following the natural beauty trend at the airport, she chose a light makeup look that showcased her features without overwhelming them.

She got a fresh and vibrant appearance by contouring her cheekbones and adding a bit of pink blush before applying pink lipstick. Her hairstyle was straight, open, and long, with a center parting, oozing casual chicness.

It's great to see these Gen-Z divas wearing black and boosting their airport fashion appearances with their own distinct flair.

Do you also love how the airport fashion scene is constantly changing, from kurta sets to the co-ords? And do you like this look by Alaya F? If YES do let us know in the comments section below.

