Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor: 10 best-dressed celebrities of the week

The Bollywood divas once again impressed us with their exceptional sense of style in the third week of January. They donned elegant yet modern casual ensembles. One-piece outfits took center stage, with divas wearing breathtaking long gowns and flirty mini-dresses that radiated boldness and beauty.

Each style was meticulously crafted to make a statement and shine brighter than ever. We eagerly reviewed this week’s fashion highlights and compiled the 10 best looks. So without further ado, let’s check out the best dressed celebrities of the week and see who claimed the top spot.

Ananya Panday in mint green mini dress

The IT diva topping this week's fashion scene is none other than Ananya Panday. She rocked a lime green mini dress with white floral motifs from Madilyn Dress House of Eda. Effortlessly pairing the look with matching green ankle strap heels, the Dream Girl 2 actress emerges as this week's best-dressed celebrity.

Kriti Sanon in a sultry black gown

Starlet Kriti Sanon, with her perfect figure, exuded noir richness wearing an elegant black corseted gown while promoting her upcoming film Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya. She raised the heat with matching black accessories and smokey eye makeup.

Sonam Kapoor in printed outfit

Next is Sonam Kapoor, who donned a midi dress outfit. Her unique cyanotype printed dress with a keyhole neckline was eye-catching. The pleated sleeve fit was paired with spiral earrings and brown loafers, perfectly complementing the look.

Mira Rajput in colorful long dress

Mira Rajput wowed us with her vibrant, colorful long dress. The outfit was definitely a head-turner, but what made it statement-making was its accessory game — all about glitter and sparkle. She wore gleaming golden rings with the Swarovski crystal-embellished flats.

Zeenat Aman in a wrapped dress

Zeenat Aman graced the coffee couch this week in high fashion. The '70s diva wore a modest overlapped jacket dress by Manish Malhotra. The outfit featured intricately embroidered threadwork embellishing the neckline, sleeves, and hemline.

Palak Tiwari in pastel green saree

The young Gen-Z diva embraced a pastel green saree for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding, earning a spot on our best-dressed list this week. She draped the sheer saree with a perfectly pleated pallu tucked over one shoulder. The off-shoulder blouse featured eye-catching fringes, flawlessly complementing the look.

Alia Bhatt in co-ord set at airport

Alia Bhatt walked out of Mumbai airport in style this week, wearing an incredibly stylish blue-hued co-ord. The tracksuit, featuring a cropped-length sweatshirt with a round neckline, was paired with matching narrow-fitted comfy pants, showcasing relaxed and casual airport elegance.

Malaika Arora in monochromatic ensemble

Malaika Arora attended an event this week wearing a monochromatic jumpsuit. Her jumpsuit had a white upper bodice connected with fitted black pants. The look was elevated with her choice of a black collar extension, which obviously grabbed our eyeballs.

Rashmika Mandanna in orange lehenga set

On Makar Sankranti, Rashmika Mandanna showcased her love for traditional outfits by donning an orange lehenga set. She posted stunning pictures on social media, featuring exquisite golden embellishments that had us mesmerized. The dupatta's tasseled lace border completed the show-stopping ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor in white shirt and black pants

Janhvi Kapoor nailed casual sophistication with her combination of a pristine white shirt and flared black pants. The Dhadak actress's makeup and hairstyle were perfect and on point as always.

So which of these looks do you like the most and find the best out of all? Do let us know in the comments section below.

