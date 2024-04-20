Alaya F blends in fitness and fashion for the weekend with her black bralette paired with biker shorts

The weekends are here, and that means it’s time to kick back and relax. But just because it's a chill bit doesn’t mean you can’t look fabulous. So, it’s time to spice up your weekend wardrobe, and who better to take cues from the stylish Alaya F? She's got us all swooning over her latest outfit, and here’s why.

Alaya, the young and talented actress in Bollywood, once again turned heads with her latest weekend look. This time, she’s rocking an all-black ensemble perfect for chilling at home, doing yoga, or having a movie night with friends.

Alaya F’s all-black look

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress rocked a sleek black bralette with thin straps and twisted detail at the front. In it, she flaunted her toned abs in the bralette. Alaya matched her bralette with matching biker shorts, which are comfy, stylish, and perfect for laid-back weekends.

She kept things simple, skipping accessories and opting for no makeup with her hair left open. We loved the effortless glow on her face. Alaya’s look was simple because she was chilling at home, but if you want to try this look outside, you can pair it with dainty jewelry. You can also wear sneakers and do some makeup to tie the whole look together. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Alaya’s throwback look in all black

The Jawani Jaanemann actress rocked an all-black look a few days ago. She slayed in a lace-trimmed corset paired with black pants, and oh boy! she was a sight to behold.

The lace detailing on her strappy corset added a touch of elegance, and the sheer detailing on the torso showed the right amount of skin. She paired the black pants with a corset, which added a classic chic vibe.

Alaya’s outfit is a great choice whether you are heading out for a fancy dinner or just hanging out with friends at home on a weekend. This look can work for any occasion, and it’s super easy to put together this look.

The Freddy actress skipped the jewelry and opted for minimal makeup, featuring a dewy glow, red lip tint, highlighter, and kohl on her eyes. She let her outfit shine in all its glory, and she rounded off her look with her hair left open in tousled waves.

If you want to add a little extra oomph to an ensemble like Alaya's, you can throw in a pair of killer heels. So take a leaf from Alaya’s F style book and channel your inner fashionista.

ALSO READ: Alaya F wears cocktail-ready saree with bralette blouse worth Rs 1,41,750 and it reminds us of Deepika Padukone