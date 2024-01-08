Alaya F wears cocktail-ready saree with bralette blouse worth Rs 1,41,750 and it reminds us of Deepika Padukone

Alaya F, the amazing young beauty, has yet again wowed us with her exquisite sense of fashion. Her black outfits never fail to make us drool, and this time proved no different. The attractive actress recently shared photos on Instagram to show off her exquisite black saree attire, assuring us that both elegance and grandeur can be offered in a single look.

Alaya F has once again proven why she is a fashion princess to keep an eye on with her exquisite style and attitude. So, if you're looking for black saree fashion inspiration, make sure to check out the Jawaani Jaaneman actress' latest fashion selection.

Alaya F looks mesmerizing in a black crystal embellished drape

The Freddy actress easily wore her all-time favorite color, black, in a gorgeous saree ensemble that had us enthralled. In a black saree with a crystal-adorned bralette blouse piece, Alaya looked simply stunning. Her bralette blouse featured a sweetheart neckline and delicate straps, which added a feminine touch to the whole design. The blouse, which was also backless added a touch of intrigue.

Alaya’s saree was embellished with crystal embellishments that added a touch of sparkle and glam. And, the pallu's distinct draping design unquestionably added a fresh and contemporary edge to a classic outfit. Rather than leaving it cascading down, Alaya F took a different method, organizing her pallu from the waist to the shoulder.

Speaking of this ensemble, the saree is from the shelves of the brand Itrh and costs Rs. 1,41,750. And, Alaya F made it worth each rupee with her cocktail-ready outfit, reminding us of Deepika Padukone.

Alaya F’s minimalistic accessory styling for her black saree look

When it comes to accessorizing her beautiful black saree outfit, Alaya F kept it delightfully simple. She chose to forego earrings and headpieces entirely, highlighting the elegance of simple jewelry style. Instead, she opted for some delicate silver-toned finger rings that wonderfully complemented her appearance.

One can notice there is no need for blingy accessories as the embellished saree features exquisite crystal decorations. Alaya F's wise decision to keep her jewelry simply added minimalistic sophistication to her overall beauty and look.

Going with ‘less is more’ for her accessories, Alaya’s savvy selection enabled the saree and her innate beauty to take the spotlight, allowing her to effortlessly pull off this outfit.

Alaya F’s intriguing makeup and hairstyle

For the look Alaya's makeup was beyond all expectations of magic. Her makeup was immaculate and brilliant, giving her skin a dazzling shine. The actor’s face was precisely sculpted and rosy, thanks to strongly contoured cheeks and a blush pink layer.

Moving on to her eye makeup, she wore a gorgeous smudged eyeliner and kohl look that added depth and appeal to her overall attractiveness. It's interesting to note that her makeup was expertly done by makeup artist Reshma Merchant.

Let us next discuss her locks. The actor’s short hair was shaped into voluminous loose and bouncy waves, giving her a fun and chic look. The hair was separated in the center to give symmetry and proportion. This stunning hairdo was expertly styled by hairdresser Madhav Trehan.

Meanwhile, Alaya F constantly astounds us through her exquisite aesthetic fashion, as seen by her Instagram grid. While she looks stunning in trendy black outfits like mini dresses, coord sets, and gowns, she also looks stunning in classic black.

Her current black saree look, which she shared on Instagram, showcases her flexibility and capacity to slay whatever she puts on. It combines elegance and sophistication, emphasizing her natural flair for style.

It’s without a doubt, Alaya F can pull off any look, be it from modern to classic, and this look also served as cocktail-ready inspiration.

If you like her style, please let us know in the comments section below.

