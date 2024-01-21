Alia Bhatt is slowly and steadily becoming a major representative for the country at all global platforms and awards, and on this exciting journey, she takes the beauty and modern allure of Indian fashion along. The talented diva is literally known for setting ethnic fashion trends on a global scale, making our hearts skip a beat. The diva was recently honored with the Entertainment Makers Award at the Joy Awards 2024, where she wore the most unique and stylish Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit, styled by none other than, Rhea Kapoor.

So, why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look at the ethnic allure of the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress, Alia Bhatt’s beyond-beautiful fusional Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree? Let’s get up, close, and personal to have a look at it.

Alia Bhatt exuded elegance in an alluring Ajrak printed saree

The beautiful Brahmastra actress’ multi-colored saree exuded elegance and charm, donning a captivating saree made by the fashion maven, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her beautiful and timeless fusional ensemble created a unique blend of modernity and ethnic essence. So, the RRR actress' saree ended up creating a desi yet modernized avatar which not only made an undeniable desi fashion statement but, also introduced the world to the work of Indian designers such as Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, and many more. The block-printed patterns add to the whole ensemble’s allure, and it’s classier than ever.

We honestly believe that traditional Indian fashion is having a literal moment around the globe right now, spearheaded by the entertainment industry’s leading ladies. Furthermore, the talented Student of the Year actress represented the richness of cultural heritage and Indian excellence with her multi-colored saree and the intricacies of Kajrakh print. The Heart of Stone actress’ saree has an off-sleeved, tube-top-like blouse with a well-pleated floor-length saree. She also draped a contrasting embroidered cape-like drape to further elevate her overall look as it trailed behind her like a graceful train.

Alia Bhatt’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup look were on point

Furthermore, the Dear Zindagi actress chose to complete her look with matching sandals, giving the whole ensemble’s aesthetic, an overall harmonious appeal. But that’s not all, she also added heavy gold jewelry pieces to go with her look. This included statement layered gold traditional earrings and matching rings. These accessories elevated her entire look beyond all comparison, and we are head-over-heels in love with all of her choices.

On the other hand, Alia’s unique hairstyle with hair pinned back from both sides allowed her dark tresses to beautifully cascade down her back while also making sure that her beautiful face was visible. Whereas, her subtle yet beautiful makeup look, with a dash of eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, a touch of blush, and the prettiest nude lipstick, totally complemented as well as elevated her whole look. Be it her fashion or achievements, it’s quite safe to say that Alia Bhatt is making all of us proud, don’t you agree?

So, what did you think of the diva’s entire ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

