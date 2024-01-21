Nora Fatehi to Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya; check out Bollywood divas’ NEW obsession

Fabulous Bollywood actresses like Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Ananya Panday always set fashion-forward trends with their on-point style choices. Recently, these divas have been turning heads by incorporating luxurious shimmery bags into their ensembles. From Sonam Kapoor’s silver Balenciaga masterpiece to Shanaya Kapoor’s classy hot pink companion, these bags were seriously classy, and we are totally obsessed with all of them.

So, without further ado, let’s explore six instances where Bollywood beauties effortlessly elevate their outfits with these dazzling accessories and delve into the allure of shimmery bags. Let’s discover how these stars infuse a touch of sparkle into their already enchanting wardrobes. Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

6 times Bollywood divas added to their outfits’ allure with shimmery bags

1. Sonam Kapoor’s silver Balenciaga bag:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja chose to carry a gorgeous silver-colored hourglass-shaped crystal-embellished mini bag from Balenciaga’s recent collection. This seriously classy bag is approximately worth Rs. 3,65,750. This perfectly elevated her all-black ensemble while making sure that it sticks to the formal, classy, and sophisticated theme of the outfit as a whole.

2. Ananya Panday’s pretty pink By Far bag:

Ananya Panday elevated her hyper-feminine pink and nude-colored ensemble with a holographic and classy Far Mini Rachel leather shoulder bag, worth Rs. 26,999. The sophisticated bag, laden with sequin work and holographic material reflected light like a rainbow-like iridescent luminescence. It added to the diva’s overall charm and allure.

3. Shraddha Kapoor’s shiny silver bag:

Shraddha Kapoor effortlessly created an oh-so-trendy ensemble that combined elegance and edginess by pairing a white sheer corset with silver metallic pants. She also chose to add a shimmery Zara bag which was made with a matching sequin embellished U-shaped silver bag. It added the much-needed shine to her outfit.

4. Khushi Kapoor’s gorgeous pink Prada bag:

Khushi Kapoor recently wore a classy and oh-so-sassy outfit with a purple and girly buttoned sweater paired with a white and flowing skirt. She elevated the outfit with baby pink sequinned and crystal embellished heels and beyond- luxurious Prada crystal embellished Mini Satin shoulder bags, approximately worth 1,63,308.

5. Nora Fatehi’s shimmery Balenciaga bag:

Nora Fatehi looked ravishing carrying a silver-colored hourglass-shaped crystal-embellished mini bag from Balenciaga’s recent collection. This classy bag, the same as Sonam Kapoor, is approximately worth Rs. 3,65,750. This perfectly elevated her floor-length hot pink gown ensemble from Atelier Zuhra while making sure that it sticks to the oh-so-sassy theme of the super glittery outfit.

6. Shanaya Kapoor’s classy hot pink bag:

The pretty Shanaya Kapoor recently wore a body-hugging hot pink dress with an asymmetrical neckline. It accentuated the actress’ curves perfectly and its train elevated the piece beyond that. But that’s not all, the diva chose to take the style further with an awesome matching shiny hot pink bag. Isn’t this look seriously amazing?

So, are you feeling inspired to add shimmery bags to your wardrobe? Which one of these bags is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away

