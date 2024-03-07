Bollywood's darling, Alia Bhatt, has always been in the limelight, not just for her acting talent but also for her unparalleled fashion sense. The talented Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress has been consistently winning hearts with her stylish choices. Even though she plays it safe sometimes, the diva knows exactly how to leave everyone in awe with her outfit selections.

In fact, even the Heart of Stone actress' airport looks are simply magnificent, and she proved that with her recent appearance. So, let's zoom in and take a closer look at Alia Bhatt's chic and casual airport attire.

Alia Bhatt’s casual and classy airport look:

The RRR actress always brings her A-game when it comes to her fashion-forward brilliance. While her corporate core looks with pantsuits are making headlines these days, the diva is also serving excellence with her chic and casual airport-ready ensembles.

The actress looked stylish as she made her way into the airport wearing a classy and comfortable outfit consisting of a white camisole with a deep plunging neckline and sleek straps.

She layered it with a light blue oversized full-sleeved denim jacket which had convenient pockets on both sides and an adorable dolphin embroidered on the side. The collared jacket with silver buttons looked fantastic on the diva, and we're obsessed with it.

Meanwhile, the Darlings actress further paired her ensemble with floor-length gray pants, with a slightly oversized wide-legged silhouette that complemented the jacket perfectly. The diva's cool and casual airport look is all about merging style with comfort, and we're taking notes!

Alia Bhatt’s accessories, makeup look, and hairstyle are flawless

Bhatt completed her airport look with white sneakers that gave her outfit a sporty edge along with a well-thought-out appeal. She further kept things minimalistic with black and gold dark-tinted sunglasses that added a modern twist to the ensemble. This ensured that the focus remained fixated on the diva's uber-cool airport-ready outfit.

But that's not all, the Darlings actress also carried a black patent leather Gucci Blondie large tote bag with gold-tone hardware, which comes with a whopping price tag of approximately Rs. 4,12,320. The elegant piece has an iconic Interlocking G, a top handle, and a matching black shoulder strap which makes the Gucci Blondie line a must-have.

Alia opted for a no-makeup look which allowed her natural beauty to shine through with just a touch of lip gloss to keep her lips nourished. This classy look proved that true beauty only gets to shine the brightest when it's kept simple. Meanwhile, the diva also tied her hair up and styled it into a high ponytail, ensuring that her face was clearly visible. We adore the effortlessly manageable look!

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt's classy airport look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

