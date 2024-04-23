Bollywood Newswrap, April 23: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad attend pottery class; interesting updates about Salman Khan firing case

On the twenty-third day of April 2024, we saw several exciting news making headlines. Lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attended a pottery class, new updates about the Salman Khan firing case, and other news grace today's Bollywood industry.

If you missed anything, read this article to get updated with the important news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 23, 2024

1. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attend a pottery class

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad often visit several places together. Recently, the Instagram account of a pottery class based in Mumbai shared a photograph of the couple partaking in a workshop. In the selfie, Hrithik posed with Saba, who leaned on his shoulder and flashed a huge smile for the camera.

2. Mumbai Crime Branch recovers second gun in Salman Khan house firing case

As per an ANI report, according to the information given to the Mumbai Crime Branch by shooter Vicky Gupta, the team had started their search in Surat's Tapi river. The two shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, revealed some key information during the interrogation. They told the Crime Branch that they had thrown their guns into the Tapi River. It was after this information that the search began. Initially, the first gun was recovered, and now the second one was also found.

3. Bollywood celebs react as Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra drop birthday celebration pictures of their baby boy Rana

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra shared pictures from the birthday celebration as their baby boy became 1 year old. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy birthday darling Rana (red hearts and rainbow)." Alia Bhatt liked their post, and Kiara Advani commented, "Loveeeeee (red heart)." On the other hand, Riddhima Kapoor wrote, "Sweetheart (red hearts)," and she also extended her wish on her Instagram Story.

4. Ayushmann Khurrana praises Diljit Dosanjh’s style

Talking to Mashable India, Ayushmann Khurrana shared one Bollywood actor’s style he really likes, and it is none other than Diljit Dosanjh. The actor quipped that he likes his style and is happy with Punjab and added that the Chamkila star has taken it to a global stage. “He is too good.”

5. Zeenat Aman recalls her mother's sacrifices on long note

Zeenat Aman shared two old photos of her mother, her father, Amanullah Khan, and her German stepfather, Uncle Heinz, and recalled her mother's sacrifices for her acting career. She also recalled how her mother was a little upset when she eloped but added that it mended with the birth of her first son, who shares a birthday with her.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

