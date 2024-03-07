Karisma Kapoor has always been one of the most classy actresses in Bollywood. Be it her innate sense of style or her unique charisma and charm, the diva’s elegant style and vibe are simply incomparable. She has been a major source of inspiration for fashionistas since the late 90s and frankly, we’re so excited to see her make her comeback on screen with her latest movie.

The Zero actress recently stepped out to promote her upcoming movie, Murder Mubarak, in the most gorgeous dress that suits her like a charm. Let’s zoom in and have a proper look at Karisma Kapoor’s stylish and elegant ensemble.

Karisma Kapoor’s classy black and green outfit:

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress broke the internet with her fiery pictures in a bright emerald green and black dress from Marchesa. The strapless Marigold gown that wrapped perfectly around the diva’s figure, came with a whopping price tag of Rs. 76,400. Crafted with heavy duchess satin, the strapless gown was a literal regal piece of art with a high-low A-line design that gave it an 80s frock-like appeal.

It looks like the diva is attempting to revive the iconic style. We love that. The corset-like silhouette of the top accentuated the diva’s curves. This tea-length maxi dress also featured a plunging sweetheart neckline along with convenient pockets at the hip because come on, comfort and storage space matters, of course.

The delicate black design literally glows against the vibrant metallic emerald green background. This delicate marigold embroidery gave the exceptional outfit a rather royal and decadent vibe. Meanwhile, the well-formed pleats and ruched design added to the whole ensemble’s texture, making it look simply fabulous. She further layered this dress with a black blazer with its sleeves rolled up.

The crisp lapels and shoulder pads gave the otherwise elegant outfit, a rather formal twist and it goes perfectly with the diva’s frame. This classy outfit with a unique vibrant color proved that Karisma Kapoor’s innate sense of confidence and her incomparable charisma is a deadly combination that helps the diva carry anything to perfection, and we’re obsessed!

Karisma Kapoor’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup picks:

Karisma completed her look with chic black pumps which gave her outfit a formal and well-thought-out edge. She also added statement accessories from Ishhaara Jewellery, Tribe Amrapali, and Symetree Fine Jewels. This gorgeous list included layered bracelets, statement rings, and statement crystal stud earrings and they gave the outfit a classy twist.

Even Kapoor’s makeup look created by Kritika Gill is spot-on, with a radiant base and a hint of nude pink blush with highlighter, and a matching matte lipstick. Her eyes were even winged to perfection with bold black eyeliner and a touch of gold eyeshadow.

Karisma’s sleek and straight elegant hairstyle also looked effortlessly elegant. It framed her face to perfection while letting her hair cascade freely down her back and shoulders. We love this classy and modern touch to the ensemble.

So, what did you think of Karisma Kapoor’s classy emerald green and black look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

