Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy to Disha Patani: 6 actresses who proved corset-like silhouettes are here to stay

Corsets were earlier worn by women to shape and tone their bodies into a trendy silhouette. It created a simply stylish and curvy figure by reducing the waist size which ended up accentuating their chests and hips. But things have since changed vigorously. In fact, many gorgeous and talented leading ladies from Bollywood have shown us how to modernize corsets by turning them into corset-like silhouettes and merging them with dresses, gowns, co-ord sets, and even ethnic options like sarees. These divas have proven that this modern trend is here to stay.

So, without any further delays, let’s dive into some of the recent instances when the leading ladies of Bollywood including the fashion icon Alia Bhatt, the fabulous Disha Patani, the Gen-Z icon Janhvi Kapoor, and others, made us swoon in corset-like fitted and body-hugging silhouettes.

6 corseted silhouettes worn by Bollywood’s leading ladies

Ananya Panday’s black Mônot gown:

Ananya Panday recently wore a black floor-length gown with an off-shoulder neckline. It also had sheer detailing at the waist along with a super sultry thigh-high side slit which added a layer of sultriness to her beyond-bewitching outfit. But, the star of the outfit was its corset-like top half that totally hugged the diva’s curves while flaunting her well-toned figure. We’re in love with this classy ensemble.

Kiara Advani’s black Alex Perry midi:

Kiara Advani recently chose to wear a black colored calf-length midi dress with a ruched design which added to the piece's overall allure and texture. The oh-so-sexy dress also had an off-shoulder and plunging neckline which added sultriness to the diva's overall aesthetic. The figure-hugging corseted silhouette of the classy dress was a total hit.

Alia Bhatt’s structured Gaurav Gupta dress:

Alia Bhatt recently chose to wear an incomparable black-colored sheer and structured gown created by none other than the fashion genius, Gaurav Gupta. It had a skirt made out of framed swirls and ruffles and a corset-like top that highlighted the overall design. The off-shoulder neckline totally rocked.

Mouni Roy’s baby pink House of CB dress:

Mouni Roy recently chose a blush pink mini-dress from the shelves of the luxurious and well-loved House Of CB. The sincerely classy baby pink upper-thigh-length dress also featured a corset-style bodice extending into a pleated skirt-pattern finish. The net sleeves with threadwork on the cuffs have added an extra bit of oomph to the super sexy creation.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Galvan London piece:

Janhvi Kapoor recently chose to wear a black midi dress which exudes timeless Hollywood charm. The sculpted bustier style of the dress is merged well with stretchy material for a beyond-comfortable fitting. The mid-calf length dress accentuates the diva’s curves like a boss and we’re in love.

Disha Patani’s Tarun Tahiliani co-ord:

Disha Patani recently wore a sheer corset-like halter-neck fitted top which is thoroughly laden with hand embroidery along with being heavily studded with crystals all over. It’s further paired with a draped skirt in metallic crinkle tulle and an oh-so-sexy side thigh-high slit that made our hearts skip a beat. It looks super sultry, huh?

So, what did you think of our incomparable list? Which one of these oh-so-classy ensembles is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

