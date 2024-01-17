Who wore what to the 75th Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega to Suki Waterhouse

Fashion has always been like a canvas for the world to showcase its uniqueness, and the wardrobes of celebrities and fashion icons have clearly proved this. Many such incomparably gorgeous and simply bold and unique looks took over the spotlight at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. After all, what else can one possibly expect from a star-studded event attended by the likes of Selena Gomez, Kourtney Kardashian, Jenna Ortega, and others? We would honestly, never be able to get over some of these magical fashion picks.

Gorgeous divas took over the red carpet with their extravagant ensembles which ranged from fairytale-ready gowns to super sexy sheer outfits. In fact, some of these looks were so unique that they have legit compelled us to create this list of the most unique ensembles from the 75th Emmy Awards. Let’s get ourselves fashion-forward inspiration!

8 jaw-droppingly unique outfits worn at the 75th Emmy Awards

1. Selena Gomez’s burgundy wonder:

Selena Gomez left us speechless as she walked out in a Burgundy Oscar De La Renta gown that was custom-made for her. The sheer piece was laden with over 4,50.000 sequinned fern tendrils and took over 930 hours of work to create. The hand-embroidered and stitched dress is truly unique and deserves to be applauded.

2. Jenna Ortega’s pastel prettiness:

Jenna Ortega chose to leave onlookers swooning over her nude-colored Christian Dior gown with a structured and sculpted skirt. The dress was thoroughly laden with nature-inspired pastel-colored threadwork and embroidery. This delicate piece represented Mother Earth in all its glory with flowers, branches, and leaves, and we’re in love.

3. Taraji P. Henson’s purple regality:

Taraji P. Henson clearly went all out and left everyone gushing when she walked out wearing a fabulous purple gown custom-made for her by Atelier Versace. The divine sleeveless dress was a slice of regality with a traditional bustier and corset-like style merged with the modern finesse of cut-outs and a sexy thigh-high slit. We’re floored.

4. Jessica Chastain’s acid lime chic:

Jessica Chastain is known for her unique sense of style and fashion choices, and the same was visible in the Gucci gown that she chose to wear to the event. The strikingly unique acid lime color of the sequinned sleeveless gown with a ruffled and furry base is a true work of art. The deep and plunging neckline added a layer of sultriness to the beyond-sexy piece.

5. Suki Waterhouse’s cherry red class:

Suko Waterhouse made one of the most adorable and memorable entries of the whole event as she walked out with her lil’ plus one in a vibrant cherry red Valentino gown. This halter-neck gown had a super alluring backless style with a tie-up that added to the look. Its voluptuous skirt also created an elegant train that quite honestly, made us gasp.

6. Christina Ricci’s sexy black beauty:

The mysterious and iconic Christina Ricci left us begging for more as she walked the red carpet in a beyond-gorgeous black Saint Laurent gown. This sleeveless floor-length gown had a deep V-shaped neckline, adding a layer of sultriness to the diva’s overall look. Her choice of accessories, however, especially the long necklace with a green crystal, won the focus.

7. Laverne Cox’s metallic black magic:

Laverne Cox’s look for the star-studded event was a truly divine work of art. The vintage ‘Sea Urchin’ dress from Thierry Bugler. This look featured the off-shoulder structure dress with a plunging neckline and fitted silhouette. It was called ‘La Poisson Noire’. The 2 piece magical creation from the fashion house’s 1989 collection has us thoroughly obsessed.

8. Hannah Waddingham’s mint green glory:

Hannah Waddingham’s magical look with a mint-green gown, for the event left us reminiscing and looking back at the fairytales from our childhood. After all, she looked like a literal queen in the sheer pastel green Marchesa halter-neck gown that was custom-made for her. The embellished piece had a mermaid cut style and a furry train, and we are in love with it.

So, what did you think of our picks? Which one of these ensembles is your absolute favorite? Are you feeling inspired? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

