Arjun Kapoor and Khushi react as Anshula drops mushy PICS with her 'happy place' Rohan Thakkar from Paris vacation

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are the kids of veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor, and Mona Kapoor. The two exemplify the epitome of sibling goals in Bollywood, resonating deeply with fans through their inseparable bond. The two have always been each other’s pillars of strength.

Now, a while back, Anshula Kapoor shared mushy photographs with her beau, Rohan Thakkar from their vacations in Paris attracting a cutesy reaction from her brother Arjun Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor along with other family members.

Anshula Kapoor drops pictures with beau Rohan Thakkar from Paris vacation

Today, on May 8, a while back, Anshula Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of images from her romantic vacation with her beau Rohan Thakkar, whom she referred to as her ‘happy place’. The star-kid wrote in the caption, “The happiest place on earth with my happy place,” followed by ribbon and heart eye emojis.

The first picture features the lovebirds with Disneyland in the background. Anshula planted a sweet kiss on Rohan's cheek, while the latter captured the moment with a bright smile.

The following pictures and videos feature captivating glimpses as they enjoy adventure rides and fireworks. The fourth picture in the collage featured their scrumptious pizza, followed by the star kid donning a cutesy Mickey Mouse band with a snack in her hand.

Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor react

Reacting to the post, the doting brother Arjun Kapoor ‘liked’ the post. In addition to this, Khushi Kapoor wrote, “Cuuuuteeeeee" and Maheep Kapoor dropped red hearts while her cousin Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Living lifeeeeeee”.

When Boney Kapoor said he resented his kids' relationships

In an interview with News 18 earlier this year, Boney Kapoor, who is known to be the coolest dad, reflected his views on his kids’ relationship. He admitted that he hasn’t always approved of his kid's relationships.

Without pointing out a single name amongst Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, or Anshula Kapoor, the producer of Maidaan said, “Such a situation has never risen when I had to drill something into their heads. Having said that, I’ve resented a few situations in Arjun, Janhvi, and Khushi’s relationships, but I’ve asked them to handle it on their own. It has always been that way.”

Boney Kapoor is a father to two kids-Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor with Mona Kapoor. He got married to Sridevi for the second time in 1996 with whom he has two daughters- Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

