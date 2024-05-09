Look at unknown facts of YRKKH’s Rohit Purohit’s real-life love story with Sheena Bajaj

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has not only won over viewers with its intriguing storyline but has also given an immense amount of fame to the actors associated with it. Rohit Purohit, who recently replaced Shehzada Dhami to play the role of Armaan Poddar in the show, is no different. Rohit has garnered a huge fan base in a short span of time. But do you know that the handsome hunk, who is making girls go weak on their knees, is married in real life?

Rohit Purohit has been in a steady marriage with Best of Luck Nikki fame Sheena Bajaj for five years now. And the duo’s love story is simply dreamy. Have a look at the same below.

Rohit and Sheena’s love story blossomed on sets of their show

Rohit and Sheena met on the sets of their show, Arjun in 2012. They instantly hit off and became friends. They gradually developed an unbreakable bond, which was surely more than friendship. The only thing they fell short of was realization of their feelings.

Sheena’s proposal to Rohit

Rohit and Sheena parted ways for a brief time

Rohit and Sheena were in a courtship for almost 6 years. However, like every other couple, they too faced several ups and downs in their relationship. Post a series of fights and arguments, the couple decided to take time out. However, after a while, they rekindled their love and came back stronger than before.

Rohit and Sheena’s marriage

After being together for 5 years and battling all the hurdles, Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj took the plunge on 22 January, 2019. They tied the knot in a simple yet beautiful ceremony at a resort located on the outskirts of Jaipur.

Workwise, Rohit Purohit is presently appearing playing lead on StarPlus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai while Sheena is essaying a pivotal role in SabTV’s Vanshaj.

