Alia Bhatt has always been a great actress who knows exactly how to leave her fans mesmerized with her amazing acting talent. But that’s not all. The diva’s sense of style also makes her a great source of inspiration for modern fashionistas around the globe. Although the diva tends to play it safe with her outfits sometimes, she rocks whatever she chooses to wear, inspiring people to be themselves, no matter what. How can one not love that?

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a proper look at the incomparable semi-formal fashion statement served by the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress? This will definitely help us get a better understanding of Alia Bhatt’s sense of style.

Alia Bhatt’s sassy semi-formal ensemble:

The Darlings actress constantly serves the most stylish and comfortable outfits, proving that style and comfort can indeed go hand-in-hand. Adding another page to this book, the Highway star wore a chic baby pink blazer vest that screamed glamor.

This fabulous sleeveless waistcoat had a cropped length with a deep and alluring V-shaped neckline with buttons in the front. This piece had a rather fitted silhouette that hugged the diva’s super-enviable figure while accentuating her curves to pure perfection. It definitely looked amazing on her!

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress further paired this formal blazer vest with light blue floor-length denim jeans with a rather comfortable wide-legged silhouette that both looked and felt fabulous. The unique style of these classy cargo pants was also awesome, because that is what made them super inspiring for modern fashionistas.

The Gully Boy actress completed her outfit with beige sandals with slight heels that gave the outfit a semi-formal appeal while making us fall in love with her effortless elegance. These classy sandals gave her outfit a harmonized appeal, making us fall in love with her easy, breezy, and super-sassy style statement.

Bhatt carried this unique color with such ease; it’s amazing. It’s quite safe to say that Bollywood actresses have successfully brought corporate core to a new level with a semi-formal touch, and we’re taking notes.

Alia Bhatt’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup choices:

Talking about accessories, Alia kept things minimalistic with small Gen-Z-approved gold hoops that added a modern twist to the ensemble. This also ensured that the focus remained fixed on the diva's uber-cool outfit while elevating it as well.

Further, Alia opted for a subtle makeup look that allowed her natural beauty to shine through with just a touch of blush, some black eyeliner and mascara, and some pink lip gloss to keep her lips nourished. This classy look proved that true beauty only gets to shine the brightest when it's kept simple.

Meanwhile, the diva also left her hair open and styled it into a sleek and straight look, ensuring that her face was visible while framing it to perfection. We adore the effortlessly manageable look, but come on, the highlight of this look has got to be her incomparable smile. We’re in love!

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt's OOTN? Comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

