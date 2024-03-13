Disha Patani has time and again grabbed the headlines for her fiery sense of style and fierce fashion statement. Her bold outfits are truly magical and they always turn heads while inspiring modern fashion icons. Keeping up with this reputation, the beautiful diva recently set social media ablaze with pictures of herself in an embellished white saree that literally took our breath away.

So, let’s get up, close, and personal with Disha Patani’s gorgeous white saree to know how to recreate the Kung Fu Yoga actress’ incomparable display of ethnic elegance.

Disha Patani’s flawless white saree was a revelation:

In these pictures, the Yodha actress wore a gorgeous white saree which made her look angelic beyond all comparison. This sheer saree hugged the diva’s curves, accentuating her oh-so-fabulous figure while flaunting her well-toned waist.

She draped it to perfection with a ruched design that added to the classy ensemble’s overall style and texture. Meanwhile, the pearl embellishments at the waistline of the saree along with the delicate droplets at the edge of the pallu looked fabulous.

Disha Patani’s matching blouse was a total piece of art:

The Ek Villain Returns actress paired this drape with a matching modern bralette-like blouse with an alluring plunging neckline that added a super hot edge to her sassy ensemble. The thin backless style statement literally made our hearts dance to her rhythm.

Advertisement

With broad straps, sequin work, incomparable pearl droplets, and matching white intricate embroidery, this blouse was a total piece of art. We love how amazing the delicate saree looked on the fashion queen. It even popped against her complexion.

Disha Patani’s accessories and makeup look were awesome:

Disha kept the super sultry theme going with matching heels, and they looked amazing along with giving her outfit a rather well-thought-out appeal. She also complimented her outfit with minimalistic accessories like silver shimmery earrings with delicate pearl droplets and layered gold bracelets that looked stunning.

Patani also left her dark tresses open and styled them into natural waves that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to perfection.

On the other hand, Disha also flaunted her natural beauty with a subtle makeup look. The radiant base went very well with the darkened eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, and mascara-laden eyelashes. She also added a touch of pink blush and shimmery highlighter to her cheeks. However, the perfect pink lip oil was the highlight for this one.

So, what did you think of Disha Patani’s fabulous saree? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor makes a case for minimalism in black maxi dress with sexy cut-outs