Alia Bhatt has always been one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood. The diva’s innate sense of style and fashion finesse is as versatile as they come. Even though the actress plays it safe when it comes to her fashion choices, she never fails to make headlines either. Whether it’s a heavily embellished drape, a classy Anarkali suit, a super hot mini dress, or a super sassy pantsuit, the diva knows precisely how to carry the looks.

Keeping up with this reputation, the Heart of Stone actress recently made an appearance at a prestigious event that was hosted in Mumbai, last night. Alia Bhatt wore the most spectacular black pantsuit while serving boss babe.

Alia Bhatt’s bold and beautiful boss lady look:

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress left everyone surprised for good as she turned on the boss lady mode and walked the red carpet at the event in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The diva’s classy outfit choice for the evening was a total fan favorite. We believe this was one of the best pantsuit looks served by her.

The Darlings actress wore a stylish all-black pantsuit that screamed glamour. This suit featured a black blazer with sophisticated shoulder pads and a crisp lapel with collars that looked amazing.

The full-sleeved blazer wrapped around the actress’ figure while accentuating her curves whereas the alluring V-shaped neckline gave her formal outfit a super hot twist. Convenient pockets on both sides also made this piece a total hit. She further paired this with matching floor-length pants with a slightly oversized fitting and a wide-legged style.

The comfortable high-waisted pants were also flared at the edges, giving her outfit that extra oomph factor. It’s quite safe to say that Alia Bhatt merged the formal corporate core aesthetic with the bold mob wife aesthetic for this one, giving it a different and modern edge, and we’re taking notes, right away.

Alia Bhatt’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle:

Alia completed her outfit with matching black chunky heels that gave her outfit a chic twist with a well-thought-out look, overall. She further accessorized her look with a classy gold chain-like necklace and matching earrings that added a touch of sophistication to her overall look. These choices elevated her outfit without stealing focus from the same.

But that’s not all, Bhatt also elevated her look with a black patent leather Gucci Jackie small shoulder bag which perfectly matched her outfit and overall aesthetic. This classy piece, which is approximately worth Rs. 2,65,265, is crafted from fine leather with a crescent shape, classy gold-tone hardware, and a sleek silhouette from the brand’s iconic 1950s bag. We’re incredibly obsessed with the talented actress’ choice!

Further, Bhatt went with a classy hairstyle with loose curls that allowed her hair to cascade freely while framing her face and adding a hint of glamour to the formal ensemble. Meanwhile, she also went with a bold makeup look.

For this, she went with a dewy base, subtly blushed cheeks, a touch of shimmery highlighter, and the perfect nude lips. This look gave the center stage to her kohl-lined smokey eyes, adding a bold twist to makeup, deviating from her otherwise subtle makeup looks.

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt’s overall look? Share your thoughts with us through the comments section below.

