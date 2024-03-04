Sabyasachi sarees have always been one of the most favorite ethnic ensembles worn by Bollywood celebrities. These luxurious and undeniably spectacular drapes are a work of art. The quality and elements of these ensembles and the craft that goes into manufacturing them make them exquisite beyond all comparison. Each design is beautifully created by skilled artisans who work hard to ensure that every detail is correct. No wonder Bollywood is obsessed with them!

Many celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others wore incomparably classy Sabyasachi pieces for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand 3-day pre-wedding events. This list also includes the fabulous Karisma Kapoor, and we love her outfit. Let’s take a closer look at her incredible drape.

Karisma Kapoor’s incomparably classy saree:

The Zero actress chose to wear a luxurious brown saree for the grand finale event hosted by the Ambani Family. Styled by Vrinda Narang, Kapoor’s classy checkered and lined silk saree featured intricate gold nature-inspired floral embroidery work along the edges of the drape - simply divine.

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress looked super elegant in the gorgeous Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree created exclusively for her. The classy drape managed to impress without being extra - Karisma's understated style let the beauty of the saree shine. With her fashion game always on point, she pulled off this exquisite look flawlessly.

Advertisement

The saree was further embellished with stunning gold threadwork and a gold zari pallu bordered with intricate details. Karisma paired the extravagant drape with a complementary full-sleeved blouse in a slightly darker brown.

The body-hugging blouse contoured her curves perfectly. The high neckline also complemented the spectacle of her outfit. The neutral tone glowed against Karisma's complexion. She skillfully embraced the "heritage Indian attire" theme with this timeless and subtle saree look.

Karisma Kapoor’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup look:

Karisma completed her classy outfit with matching strappy sandals, lending an effortless yet elegant layer. The sandals added harmonious appeal. Taking a maximalist accessorizing approach, she chose statement pieces from Sabyasachi’s latest jewelry collection.

The statement accessories included gold jhumka earrings with a long kaan chain and an intricate dropdown necklace featuring Kundan work. The pieces complemented the radiance of her ensemble. Diamond rings contributed to the formal and refined aesthetic.

The statement jewelry elevated the look without overshadowing the stunning saree. The dramatic braided high bun, created by hairstylist Manav Angelo, was embellished with a gold shimmery string that complemented the embroidery work - a savvy finishing touch.

Kritika Gill completed the look with glamorous makeup including a matte base, mascara-laden lashes, smudged brown eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and light red matte lipstick. The makeup complemented the ensemble’s aesthetic. This effortlessly stylish look underscores Karisma's influence as a fashion icon.

But, what do you think of Karisma Kapoor’s drape? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput's wardrobe at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash was all things glam