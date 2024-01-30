5 Sabyasachi sarees: Deepika Padukone in sheer white to Anushka Sharma in ruffle-detailed

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a name that has made an undeniable mark in the world of Indian fashion. This fashion maven has time and again proven his prowess and taken the crown for awe-inspiring and super classy sarees. This is exceptionally true for Sabyasachi’s simply beautiful and stylish netted and ruffled drapes.

These gorgeous drapes have the most intricate designs and sequins as well as threadwork embroidery that makes them all the more special. These pieces are literally works of art and we can’t help but fall in love with their style. After all, they are like little slices of heaven served with a side of finesse and panache!

So, why don’t we go on a journey through all the beautiful netted and ruffled Sabyasachi sarees worn by the oh-so-fabulous leading ladies of Bollywood, to have a look at their exceptional drapes and fashion statements? Are you ready? Let’s dive right in.

5 beautiful Sabyasachi net sarees worn by Bollywood’s leading ladies

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s brown and gold piece:

The OG fashion queen of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, recently chose to wear an exceptional chocolate brown Sabyasachi net saree with intricate gold sequin work and floral threadwork all over it. This artistic saree had a full-sleeved blouse which added to its overall allure and look. We’re thoroughly obsessed.

Deepika Padukone’s pristine white drape:

The super-talented diva, Deepika Padukone, recently chose to add another page to her long-term affair with Sabyasachi’s sarees. This was through a gorgeous and pristine white-colored sheer net saree which was laden with silver sequin work, adding to the piece’s overall allure. The sequinned blouse was a total hit.

Anushka Sharma’s neon gorgeousness:

The fabulous Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma recently chose to wear a dazzling netted saree with a unique neon touch. This beyond-gorgeous netted piece was thoroughly embellished with intricate sequin work. In fact, the sleek sequinned matching blouse that elevated the saree’s overall look is legit to die for.

Katrina Kaif’s pretty green and orange drape:

The beyond-stylish Bollywood actress, Katrina Kaif recently flaunted her immense love for exquisite Sabyasachi sarees in a dual-colored green and orange-hued saree. This classy piece was laden with nature and greenery-inspired sequinned embroidery, and we’re totally obsessed with the sheer elegance.

Karisma Kapoor’s bewitching black piece:

Bollywood OG 90s diva, Karisma Kapoor is known for her ability to bring out the best in sarees, this is especially true for Sabyasachi’s pretty sarees. The talented diva recently wore this black-colored net saree with matching black threadwork and embroidery work. It was also filled with gorgeous sequin designs that made our hearts skip a beat. How can you not fall for her charm and confidence?

So, are you feeling inspired to add classy netted and ruffled Sabyasachi sarees to your ethnic wardrobes? Which one of these exceptional drapes is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comment section below, right away.

