EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt talks about producing films with other actors: 'I don't think I fit every part'

Alia Bhatt started out in 2012 with Student of the Year, and since then, she has gradually become one of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood. Apart from being an actress, she is also a producer and has backed the upcoming web series Poacher. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Alia spoke about how she decides to act or not act in a project she produces.

Alia Bhatt on producing films and shows

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt was asked how she decides whether she will act or not in any film or show she produces. She said that it's about whether she fits the part or not.

She said: "Do you fit the part? That's the most important question. I don't think I fit every part, you know, so sometimes...and I'm working on a lot of stuff right now, which I'm not acting in. In fact, that I see other mainstream actresses in as well while we are creating them. I'm like, 'Oh, this will be great for this one'...or actors."

She added, "So, I am actually somebody who, something that very naturally happens, even when I am in a film, I don't look at it only from my character's point of view. So how is everybody sitting in this? So yeah, are you right for the part?"

The actress further agreed that she is objective enough to take such a call. "Of course, that would be foolish to think," she concluded.

About Poacher

Poacher is helmed by Richie Mehta and is based on true events. It stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, and Snoop Dinesh. Alia is serving as an executive producer on the series. Poacher is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 23rd.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress-producer showered praises on Poacher and called it 'one of the best shows.' She was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Alia is currently busy shooting for Vasan Bala's Jigra, which she is also co-producing.

