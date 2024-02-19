Emma Stone, one of the prettiest and most talented actresses in Hollywood, is known for her ability to go above and beyond to serve fashion fierceness. The talented diva knows exactly how to pick the best outfits for every moment.

Whether it’s an evening out in the town, a star-studded party, or a red carpet event, the diva always serves the best fashion statements. She is an inspiration for the modern masses, and we simply cannot get over her fashion superiority.

Keeping up with this reputation, the La La Land actress recently chose to wear a spectacular peach-colored gown that looked all things elegant and classy for the BAFTA Film Awards. Why don’t we take a closer look at Emma Stone’s vibrant ensemble?

What did Emma Stone wear for BAFTAs 2024?

The Cruella actress recently attended BAFTAs 2024 and went with a stylish and vibrant peach-colored gown look. The pretty gown had a one-shoulder asymmetric neckline with a stylish embellished bustier. The gown also had a statement cloud-like balloon sleeve that made it look spectacular.

It was also made of silk jacquard and had a transparent-looking textured chiffon skirt which created a blend of two luxurious ensembles. This extravagant gown had extra flair and drama with a side of sass which was perfect for the BAFTA awards.

The classy gown also had a padded band around the lower edge which provided it with a vintage look. This 19th-century-inspired design element added to the outfit’s overall allure. In fact, this custom piece took more than 450 hours to make. The elaborate gown also required over 20 meters of fabric. Doesn’t it look great?

This beautifully dramatic outfit with a silk bodice gave a nod to the fabulous diva’s special character, Bella Baxter with 19th-century elements. The custom and smooth Louis Vuitton gown also had intricate embroidery, classy brooches, and delicate pins on the side which made it look all the more awesome.

How did Emma Stone elevate her ensemble?

Furthermore, Emma chose to complete her outfit with sassy rose gold heels that complemented her look and gave it a harmonious appeal. She also chose to add matching statement accessories to elevate her colorful red carpet-ready ensemble.

The diva added an extravagant yellow gold and platinum diamond necklace, matching earrings, and rings from none other than Louis Vuitton’s High Jewelry collection. These picks elevated her overall look.

Stone also chose to tie her hair up and style her dark tresses into a dramatic 19th-century-inspired bun. Her naturally wavy flicks beautifully framed her face. This classy hairstyle ended up complementing her Bella Baxter-inspired look, making us fall head-over-heels in love with this one.

On the other hand, Emma chose to go for an oh-so-glamorous make-up look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, and a heavy peachy blush. With highlighter at all the right places, and an edgy dark pink lipstick, her glam for the awards event accentuated her overall outfit’s allure. And, we’re obsessed with her choices.

