Alaya F, one of the most loved up-and-coming Gen-Z actresses in Bollywood, is known for her ability to always be on trend. But that’s not all, the young fashionista always goes out of her way to add unique and modern twists to her fresh fashion statements, which always leave her fans and followers feeling inspired. True to her reputation, the actress was recently seen wearing an incomparable outfit that left us mesmerized.

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress’ vibrant green and pristine white outfit merged formal elegance and modern sultriness to serve fashion fabulousness. So, let’s take a closer look at all the intricate details of this outfit to understand how Alaya F was able to make it a total 10/10. Let’s just zoom in and get right to it.

What did Alaya F choose to wear?

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress recently set social media ablaze by posting super hot pictures of herself in a green and white ensemble. In fact, her fans and followers rushed to show their love for the talented diva and her outfit. This elegant outfit featured a pristine white-colored pantsuit that exuded formal finesse.

Alaya’s pantsuit featured a full-sleeved white blazer with a slightly oversized silhouette, accentuated by OG shoulder pads that added to its exceptional look. The single-breasted piece also boasted a flappy collared neckline, a single button at the waist, and convenient pockets on both sides. However, she opted to leave the blazer open, showcasing her unique style.

But that’s not all, the Freddy actress layered this blazer over a super hot bralette-like green-colored crop top. This top had embroidery work with a delicate bow in the middle along with broad and comfortable straps. However, the deep and plunging circular neckline raised the heat quotient of the whole outfit while helping the pretty diva flaunt her oh-so-enviable and well-toned figure.

The blazer was further paired with matching white-colored pants. These high-waisted pants had a rather comfortable wide-legged fitting which made them a total plus. The ankle-length pants also brought in some ‘70s nostalgia with dramatically flared edges. The diva’s choices did visibly end up creating a rather stylish ensemble that looks amazing, don’t you agree?

How did Alaya F elevate this outfit?

The SRI actress decided to keep things minimalistic for this one. She chose to add a statement silver-colored metallic chain necklace to accessorize her classy outfit. This added some much-needed bling to her otherwise formal outfit without stealing focus from it. A wise decision, indeed!

Meanwhile, the Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat actress also chose to leave her dark tresses open and styled them into a sleek and straight look. This added some modern flair to her outfit while letting her hair cascade beautifully down her back and shoulders. This effortlessly stylish hairstyle perfectly complemented the diva’s ensemble.

On the other hand, Alaya’s oh-so-glam makeup look, with a dewy base, well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle eyeshadow, well-rouged and contoured cheeks, shiny highlighter at all the right places, and the perfect matte nude-colored lipstick, which elevated her formal, fabulous, and colorful outfit.

It's quite safe to say that Alaya F is definitely a major fashion inspiration for the modern generation, don’t you agree? So, what did you think of her oh-so-glam outfit? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

