The second week of March was a whirlwind of fashion excellence, elegance, and poise. The leading ladies of Bollywood went above and beyond to mesmerize us with some of the most opulent and refined looks this week. From chic co-ord sets and alluring dresses to embellished gowns and glamorous drapes, this week offered a diverse array of sartorial delights.

Whether it's Priyanka Chopra Jonas' sophisticated saree, Alia Bhatt’s semi-formal finesse, Kiara Advani's vibrant formal ensemble, or Tamannaah Bhatia’s crochet gown, we are eager to see which outfits will make it onto this week's best-dressed list. Let's take a closer look at the most impressive outfits of the week.

8 most stylish outfits worn by Bollywood actresses this week:

Sara Ali Khan in a splash of color saree:

Sara's refined piece from Torani was adorned with a vibrant floral print, boasting a compelling blend of teal, pink, yellow, red, green, blue, and even purple. It's safe to say that this rainbow-hued saree exuded pure elegance and sophistication.

The sophisticated garment also featured delicate tassels, embroidered borders, gota patti trimmings, and a touch of strategically placed sequin work that visibly elevated the ensemble.

Advertisement

Disha Patani in pearl-encrusted white saree:

Disha managed to leave our hearts fluttering as she posted pictures of herself, wearing a gorgeous pristine white saree that screamed perfection. It also made the diva look angelic beyond all comparison.

This magical sheer saree hugged the diva’s curves to perfection while accentuating her oh-so-fabulous figure. The classy drape was laden with delicate pearls and beads that made us swoon.

Tamannaah Bhatia in crocheted white gown:

Tamannaah made quite a magical appearance at the special screening of Murder Mubarak. She showed up to support her boo, Vijay Varma in a classy all-white outfit. This featured the off-white crocheted Accalia Gown from Cult Gaia.

This ankle-length gown which is hand-crocheted to perfection with geometric and nature-inspired patterns looked sexier than ever. She also added a formal twist to the outfit with a matching slightly oversized full-sleeved blazer, and we love it.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in blush saree gown:

Bollywood’s OG ‘Desi Girl’ is back in the Bay and frankly, she has been making us gasp with her fashion statements ever since she got back. From co-ord sets to classy airport looks, she has served us with some magic.

However, her blush pink saree gown with a structured design and a tube-top-like blouse with a plunging neckline, was the highlight of the week. The super hot side slit of Gaurav Gupta’s magical creation also looked super stylish. We will never get over this one.

Malaika Arora in a blush beige tulle gown:

Malaika knows exactly how to sparkle and the blush beige gown that she wore this week was proof of the same. The incomparable tulle gown had straps and an alluring and plunging neckline that looked simply magical.

The gown was also cinched at the waist, accentuating the actress’ oh-so-enviable figure to sheer perfection. The corseted style of the top perfectly elevated the piece and we love it.

Kiara Advani in classy electric blue pantsuit:

Kiara Advani made quite a splash at Yodha’s premier this week as she showed up to support her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. For the night, she wore the most stylish electric blue pantsuit that looked all things excellent.

Advertisement

The classy ensemble featured a tube top-like fitted black top, layered with a full-sleeved electric blue blazer with an alluring V-shaped neckline. This was paired with matching pants. The diva elevated her look with silver pumps.

Ananya Panday in embellished yellow saree:

Ananya shined bright like the sun in a simple, and timeless yellow saree that screamed perfection i.e. the vibrant Dream Drape in Mikado saree by Anushka Khanna.

The pretty drape had a champagne golden border with a unique geometric design that elevated her beyond all comparison. Her gorgeous bun with white flowers spelled all things incredible.

Alia Bhatt in incredible semi-formal ensemble:

Alia recently wore a semi-formal ensemble that looked all kinds of amazing. Her outfit featured a baby pink blazer vest with an alluring V-shaped neckline. We loved her sassy blazer.

She paired this with light blue cargo pants with a unique design. Alia added minimalistic accessories and a minimal makeup look to complete her sassy ensemble.

So, which one of these classy ensembles was your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Kriti Kharbanda proves there are other shades of pink to choose from in her beautiful rosy Anamika Khanna lehenga