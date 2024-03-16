Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are all set to begin their happily married life hand-in-hand. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier today, on Saturday, surrounded by family and close friends who showered them with blessings and love.

Kriti and Pulkit donned beyond-elegant ensembles for their big day. The pretty and well-created outfits were spectacular, and they made their special day all the more magical. We honestly can’t help but swoon over this one.

Decoding Kriti Kharbanda's pretty pastel wedding attire:

The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actress went above and beyond to complement her incomparable bridal glow with equally beautiful wedding attire. She opted for a beautiful pink lehenga, thoroughly laden with delicate floral embroidery work. This piece was beautifully created by the creative fashion maven Anamika Khanna.

These details helped the ensemble, which was styled to perfection by Ami Patel, bloom into an incomparable scenery of perfection. The Housefull 4 actress’ lehenga was also laden with gold embroidery work, which elevated her outfit, giving it that much-needed blingy push.

The gorgeous lehenga featured a cap-sleeved blouse with delicate pearls encrusted at the edges of her sleeves and a plunging neckline. It was elevated to perfection with delicate mirrorwork and embroidery. This was paired with an elaborate floor-length lehenga skirt, which had beautiful scalloped edges, a layered sequin design, and elaborate floral designs that made the ensemble look super dramatic.

The bride’s dupatta, which rested on her head and acted like a drape over her shoulders, also had scalloped edges with shimmery embroidery work. The tiered sheet dupatta was laden with floral embroidery that screamed spring-ready perfection.

The rose pink color of the Pagalpanti actress' whole outfit was a welcome change in the era of everything pastel. We’re so happy to see the vibrant twist, which is bound to inspire brides everywhere.

Kriti Kharbanda’s statement accessory and makeup choices:

Kriti went with a soft makeup look for this one. With a radiant matte base, subtle eyeshadow, a touch of shimmery highlighter, and a dash of rosy blush on the cheeks. She also added sharp contour and a bit of baking for the perfect makeup look. This makeup look proved that you don’t need to go overboard with makeup. Even on your wedding day, less can be more gorgeous!

Regarding accessories, Kriti chose a layered diamond neckpiece encrusted with crystals and diamonds. She also added matching earrings and a pretty maang-tikka to her look. The pretty kadhas, traditional red choodha bangles, and a delicate diamond nose pin were also undeniably flawless. Her beautiful rose gold kaleeras with mirror work and personalized elements were also undoubtedly flawless.

The actress’ gorgeous wedding attire is going to inspire a lot of springtime brides to go bold and vibrant with their wedding choices.

So, what did you think of Kriti Kharbanda’s classy wedding attire? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

