Best-dressed celebs of the week: Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and more

There were a bunch of different outfits at the Bollywood event this week, like lace, chainmail, and bandhani. We saw a lot of new styles and textures that were really unique. If you're into fashion, you don't have to look far for inspiration because we've got a list of the best-dressed celebrities from the second week of February. Keep reading to see who the top fashionista of the week was!

Janhvi Kapoor's red lace detailed gown with bodycon fit

Janhvi Kapoor recently impressed us in a stunning red body-hugging gown ahead of Valentine's Day. This exquisite gown, designed by Rosario, comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 1.9 lakhs. The bodice of her off-shoulder dress is beautifully made of red lace, complemented by a satin fabric. To enhance her appearance, she opted for a strawberry-inspired makeup look.

Sonam Kapoor's red gharchola saree

The second-best look of this week was Sonam Kapoor's. This gorgeous lady wore her mother's 35-year-old gharchola drape. The red gharchola saree originates from Gujarat. Sonam wonderfully draped her saree in the patli pallu style. Additionally, she adorned her hair with white gajra.

Disha Patani's pretty red co-ord set

Disha Patani is the next Bollywood sensation in line, securing the third spot with her eye-catchig red co-ord set. The outfit of the Poster Girl starlet was skillfully made using chainmail fabric, giving it a unique touch. The combination of a halter neckline and a cowl neck added sensuality to her look. Moreover, her vibrant red skirt featured a stylish side slit.

Shraddha Kapoor in pristine white anarkali kurta set

Shraddha Kapoor has previously worn anarkali suits many times, and they wonderfully suit her form. This week, for an event, the Baaghi 3 actress wore a white anarkali kurta set that featured a deep scoop neckline. The kurta set was paired with churidar and a dupatta with threadwork embroidery.

Yami Gautam's maternity style

Yami Gautam, who is expecting, made an appearance this week to promote her upcoming movie Article 370. She opted for a beautiful white maxi dress with a v-neckline, giving it a flowy look with its flared hemline. To add an extra touch, she added a beige longline blazer to complete her outfit.

Palak Tiwari's champagne golden dress

Palak Tiwari totally nailed it with her adorable mini dress. The mini dress had a luxurious champagne golden color, giving off a fancy vibe. Palak rocked the dress with some white heels, and she totally slayed the look.

Madhuri Dixit's purple saree with embellished cape

Madhuri Dixit evoked nostalgia this week with her choice of outfit, which simply reminded us of the iconic character Nisha from the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun. She wore a fusion saree with gleaming golden borders, overlayed with a golden embroidered cape featuring long and wide sleeves.

Kriti Sanon's floral printed mini dress

Kriti Sanon served another mini-dress look while promoting her film TBMAUJ. She wore a white mini dress that had intriguing batwing sleeves with flowerette adorned at its halter neckline. This Magda Butrym fit with ruched details cost Rs 1,74,188.

Manushi Chillar in baby pink saree

Manushi Chillar stunned in another oh-so-pretty ensemble while promoting her upcoming film Operation Valentine. She wore a flowy pink drape which had delicate pearly droplets attached at the pallu's end. Moreover, the saree was paired with a champagne golden blouse piece which was embellished with huge-sized golden metallic sequins.

Tripti Dimri's only white blazer look

Tripti Dimri raised the temperature this week with her white blazer. She kept her buttons open and paired the blazer with sheer white stockings. Her natural makeup base exuded easy and aesthetic elegance.

So, which Bollywood diva look won you over this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

